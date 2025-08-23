A87 closed in both directions after two-vehicle crash at Loch Cluanie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

A87 closed in both directions after two-vehicle crash at Loch Cluanie

The A87 between Invergarry and Kyle of Lochalsh is closed in both directions after a road traffic incident at Loch Cluanie.

By Louise Glen & Graham Fleming
Breaking news graphic incident on the A87 at Loch Cluaine
Image: DC Thomson.

The A87 has been closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash at Loch Cluanie in the Highlands.

The incident between Invergary and Kyle of Lochalsh was reported shortly before 11am on Saturday August 23, with both eastbound and westbound carriageways affected near Glen Moriston.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the closure at 10.53am and issued an update just after 11.15am, advising motorists to use alternative routes where possible.

Police are also on scene and are currently directing traffic.

A police spokesperson said: “The A87 is closed near Glenmoriston due to a two-vehicle crash, which was reported around 10.40am on Saturday August 23.

“Emergency services are in attendance. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

A87 incident reported shortly before 11am

The closure is expected to cause delays, with drivers warned to anticipate longer-than-normal journey times.

Traffic Scotland have advised motorists to use an alternative route where possible.

The A87 is a key trunk road in the Highlands, running from Invergarry to Kyle of Lochalsh, where it connects to the Skye Bridge and provides one of the main routes on and off the Isle of Skye.

Disruptions on this road often have significant knock-on effects for local residents, businesses, and the many tourists travelling through the area.

Drivers warned of significant delays

At this stage, no further details have been released regarding the nature of the incident, the number of vehicles involved, or whether there have been any injuries.

Police Scotland and emergency services are understood to be in attendance at the scene.

Motorists are advised to check Traffic Scotland or Police Scotland’s social media feeds for the latest travel information before setting out.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

👉 Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat

Conversation