A87 closed in both directions after two-vehicle crash at Loch Cluanie

The A87 has been closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash at Loch Cluanie in the Highlands.

The incident between Invergary and Kyle of Lochalsh was reported shortly before 11am on Saturday August 23, with both eastbound and westbound carriageways affected near Glen Moriston.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the closure at 10.53am and issued an update just after 11.15am, advising motorists to use alternative routes where possible.

Police are also on scene and are currently directing traffic.

A police spokesperson said: “The A87 is closed near Glenmoriston due to a two-vehicle crash, which was reported around 10.40am on Saturday August 23.

“Emergency services are in attendance. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

A87 incident reported shortly before 11am

The closure is expected to cause delays, with drivers warned to anticipate longer-than-normal journey times.

Traffic Scotland have advised motorists to use an alternative route where possible.

The A87 is a key trunk road in the Highlands, running from Invergarry to Kyle of Lochalsh, where it connects to the Skye Bridge and provides one of the main routes on and off the Isle of Skye.

Disruptions on this road often have significant knock-on effects for local residents, businesses, and the many tourists travelling through the area.

Drivers warned of significant delays

At this stage, no further details have been released regarding the nature of the incident, the number of vehicles involved, or whether there have been any injuries.

Police Scotland and emergency services are understood to be in attendance at the scene.

Motorists are advised to check Traffic Scotland or Police Scotland’s social media feeds for the latest travel information before setting out.

