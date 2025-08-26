‘Not one soul came’: Fort William mum’s heartbreak as teenager support group flops

A Fort William mum who set up a support group for parents of teenagers has spoken of her heartbreak after nobody turned up to her latest meeting.

Single mum of two Becky McCook launched Real Talk: Parenting Teens earlier this year, hoping to give mums and dads somewhere to open up about the struggles of raising adolescents.

In spite of the setback, Becky has told us she plans to carry on and hopes that someone will come and join her.

She imagined a safe space filled with cups of tea, shared stories, and reassurance for parents who often feel alone in coping with their teenagers’ challenges.

Fort William teenager support group failed to attract a single person

Instead, she found herself sitting in silence for the second time in a row — not a single person walking through the door.

Posting her disappointment on social media, Becky admitted she was “gutted” by the turnout.

“I’m honestly feeling so gutted tonight,” she wrote. “I just tried to hold my second Real Talk: Parenting Teens group… and no one showed up.

“Not a single person.

“When I first came up with this idea, I truly believed it could be something special — a space where parents of teens could come together, be real, and know they’re not the only ones finding this stage of parenting hard.

“But right now, I’m sitting here with an empty room and a very heavy heart.”

Her post quickly struck a nerve in the Lochaber community.

Dozens of parents and locals responded, praising her determination and encouraging her to persevere.

Fort William has faced more than its share of youth-related issues in recent years, with several incidents drawing police attention and sparking debates about how to better support teenagers and their families.

They have been barred from McDonalds and there are reports of disorder on Fort William High Street.

Teenager support group should be part of the solution

Becky hoped her group could provide part of the solution.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said: “I still believe there’s a need for this. I just don’t know how to reach the people who might really benefit.”

Many offered practical advice after Becky’s post.

One woman told Becky not to lose heart, sharing her own experience of launching an over-60s dance exercise class. “Nobody showed up for two weeks, one person the third week. It was demoralising. But then I started leafleting and within weeks I had 25 regulars.”

Others suggested Becky consider running sessions online via Zoom or Facebook Live, allowing busy parents to join from home.

One commenter said: “How about online videos? That way, if folk can’t turn up, they can watch later.”

Several pointed out that face-to-face groups often take time to build momentum.

“When I started my knit and natter in Ballachulish, it took four weeks of me turning up and crocheting alone before anyone came along,” one woman wrote.

Suggestions also included advertising through schools, linking up with New Connections on the High Street, or partnering with the Lochaber Community Hub, which already supports groups such as Pride Fort William.

Fort William meetings to go ahead

With community backing, fresh ideas, and the possibility of partnerships with local organisations, many believe Becky’s dream could still become a lifeline for families across Lochaber.

She added: “The meetings are held on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month in the Plantation Community Hub from 6.30pm to 8pm.

“The group is for any parent/carer who has a teenager.

“It’s a safe place to chat and realise you’re not alone.

“I’m no expert, just a parent who knows how hard it is to raise teenagers.”

