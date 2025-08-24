Just what the island needs? Skye campsite plan sparks claims of tourism boost

A new campsite big enough to host 40 campervans and 12 tents could be coming to Skye under fresh plans lodged with Highland Council.

The development would transform a 1.58-hectare site by the side of the A87, just south of Earlish near Uig, into a year-round stopover for visitors.

And if approved it could provide badly needed accommodation capacity on an island that has long struggled to meet booming tourist demand.

Islander and potential visitors alike will now have the chance to share their views on the proposal for Skye.

The island has for some time been struggling to marry its popularity and tourism-based economy with insufficient infrastructure and congestion on roads and top attractions.

Drawings show a small but permanent 80-square-metre reception block at the heart of the development.

It would include a check-in desk, a tiny shop, toilets – with disabled access – and a staff area.

A parking bay for three vehicles would be set aside at reception so campers can check in before moving on to their allocated pitch.

Secure bike storage is planned to encourage eco-friendly travel, while a 3,000-litre chemical waste tank would be emptied regularly by contractors.

Recycling bins and waste facilities would be scattered around the site to keep it clean.

Developers insist the campsite would be a “peaceful rural retreat” rather than a party stop.

Guests would be expected to keep noise down, and large groups would not be accepted.

The site would operate all year, staffed by two employees, and enforce a 5mph speed limit for safety.

The camp would cater for short weekend breaks as well as longer stays, with visitors able to explore nearby attractions such as the Fairy Glen, Old Man of Storr and Quiraing.

The reception building would be clad in locally sourced larch timber, designed to weather and blend into the landscape.

Instead of concrete foundations, the building would sit on timber ground screws – allowing the site to be returned to its natural state if it ever closes.

Developers also promise new planting of native trees and shrubs to screen the site from view.

Access to the campsite would be from an existing lay-by off the A87.

The busy road connects Invergarry and Kyle of Lochalsh to the Isle of Skye via the Skye Bridge and is one of the Highlands’ most important tourist arteries.

The developers say the site more than meets the required visibility standards for a 60mph road, with clear sightlines in both directions.

A nearby bus stop would also allow tent campers to reach the site by public transport.

The application makes the claim the new site would “enhance the visitor experience” while boosting footfall in Uig, Portree and the wider Skye economy.

If approved, the project could be welcoming its first campers within a year.

