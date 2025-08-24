Just what the island needs? Skye campsite plan sparks claims of tourism boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Just what the island needs? Skye campsite plan sparks claims of tourism boost

A new campsite for 40 campervans and 12 tents could open on Skye. Developers say it will boost tourism near Uig — but will it fit into the landscape?

By Louise Glen
A motorhome on Skye, where there are plans for a new campsite.
Motorhomes and campervans will have a new place to stay on Skye if plans are approved. Image: Sandy McCook.

A new campsite big enough to host 40 campervans and 12 tents could be coming to Skye under fresh plans lodged with Highland Council.

The development would transform a 1.58-hectare site by the side of the A87,  just south of Earlish near Uig, into a year-round stopover for visitors.

And if approved it could provide badly needed accommodation capacity on an island that has long struggled to meet booming tourist demand.

Islander and potential visitors alike will now have the chance to share their views on the proposal for Skye.

The island has for some time been struggling to marry its popularity and tourism-based economy with insufficient infrastructure and congestion on roads and top attractions.

Skye campsite plan for 40 campervans and 12 tents lodged

Drawings show a small but permanent 80-square-metre reception block at the heart of the development.

It would include a check-in desk, a tiny shop, toilets – with disabled access – and a staff area.

Skye campsite plan
Motorhomes will have a place to stay to the north of Skye. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A parking bay for three vehicles would be set aside at reception so campers can check in before moving on to their allocated pitch.

Secure bike storage is planned to encourage eco-friendly travel, while a 3,000-litre chemical waste tank would be emptied regularly by contractors.

Recycling bins and waste facilities would be scattered around the site to keep it clean.

Developers insist the campsite would be a “peaceful rural retreat” rather than a party stop.

Guests would be expected to keep noise down, and large groups would not be accepted.

The site would operate all year, staffed by two employees, and enforce a 5mph speed limit for safety.

The camp would cater for short weekend breaks as well as longer stays, with visitors able to explore nearby attractions such as the Fairy Glen, Old Man of Storr and Quiraing.

Plans for new Skye campsite at Earlish spark hopes for visitors

The reception building would be clad in locally sourced larch timber, designed to weather and blend into the landscape.

Instead of concrete foundations, the building would sit on timber ground screws – allowing the site to be returned to its natural state if it ever closes.

Developers also promise new planting of native trees and shrubs to screen the site from view.

Skye campsite plan near Uig.
The campsite would be in easy reach of the ferry terminal in Uig on Skye. Picture by Sandy McCook/DCT Media.

Access to the campsite would be from an existing lay-by off the A87.

The busy road connects Invergarry and Kyle of Lochalsh to the Isle of Skye via the Skye Bridge and is one of the Highlands’ most important tourist arteries.

The developers say the site more than meets the required visibility standards for a 60mph road, with clear sightlines in both directions.

A nearby bus stop would also allow tent campers to reach the site by public transport.

Skye campsite plans would “enhance” visitor experience

The application makes the claim the new site would “enhance the visitor experience” while boosting footfall in Uig, Portree and the wider Skye economy.

If approved, the project could be welcoming its first campers within a year.

