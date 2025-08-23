Protestors in stand-off at Westhill asylum seeker hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Protestors in stand-off at Westhill asylum seeker hotel

An anti-migration protest took place at the Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill.

By Graham Fleming
Protestors were locked in a stand off outside the hotel. Image: DC Thomson
Hundreds of protesters were locked in a stand off outside a migrant hotel in Aberdeenshire today.

Approximately 200 anti-immigration demonstrators were met outside the Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill by anti-racism counter-protesters.

The protest was organised to demonstrate against the housing of asylum seekers at the hotel.

Protesters banged drums, blared sirens and shouted chants, including “send them home” and “stop the boats.”

They also held up placards which read “protect our kids” and “protect our women.”

But, the estimated 200-stong group were met by a smaller number of opposition protesters.

Separated by a number of police officers and barricades, chants of “racist” and “Nazi” were levelled at the other side.

Counter protesters displayed banners which read “refugees welcome.”

Protestors organised outside of the Hampton by Hilton hotel. Image: DC Thomson

Officers stood in the middle while the two groups shouted across at each other.

Those staying in the hotel rooms above could be seen watching on from their windows.

Interested onlookers also watched on from Straik Road, while car drivers honked horns in support.

It is understood that there were no arrests.

Police stood between the two groups. Image: DC Thomson

The Hampton by Hilton hotel was opened up to house asylum seekers in March 2023.

The Home Office said then that 173 male refugees, aged between 18 to 40, are to given lodgings there.

That hotel has been closed to the public since, with security guards stationed outside.

Westhill migrant protest follows weekend of action

The clash comes as comes as dozens of Saltires were raised in Aberdeen days after controversial demonstrations in England.

The Scottish flags were raised on various lampposts around the Great Northern Road area.

Passersby honked their horns and watched on. Image: DC Thomson

The flags are understood to be part of an online ‘patriotism’ movement called ‘Operation Raise the Colours’.

Protests were also seen in Perth and Glasgow today.

