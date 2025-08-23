Protestors in stand-off at Westhill asylum seeker hotel

Hundreds of protesters were locked in a stand off outside a migrant hotel in Aberdeenshire today.

Approximately 200 anti-immigration demonstrators were met outside the Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill by anti-racism counter-protesters.

The protest was organised to demonstrate against the housing of asylum seekers at the hotel.

Protesters banged drums, blared sirens and shouted chants, including “send them home” and “stop the boats.”

They also held up placards which read “protect our kids” and “protect our women.”

But, the estimated 200-stong group were met by a smaller number of opposition protesters.

Separated by a number of police officers and barricades, chants of “racist” and “Nazi” were levelled at the other side.

Counter protesters displayed banners which read “refugees welcome.”

Officers stood in the middle while the two groups shouted across at each other.

Those staying in the hotel rooms above could be seen watching on from their windows.

Interested onlookers also watched on from Straik Road, while car drivers honked horns in support.

It is understood that there were no arrests.

The Hampton by Hilton hotel was opened up to house asylum seekers in March 2023.

The Home Office said then that 173 male refugees, aged between 18 to 40, are to given lodgings there.

That hotel has been closed to the public since, with security guards stationed outside.

Westhill migrant protest follows weekend of action

The clash comes as comes as dozens of Saltires were raised in Aberdeen days after controversial demonstrations in England.

The Scottish flags were raised on various lampposts around the Great Northern Road area.

The flags are understood to be part of an online ‘patriotism’ movement called ‘Operation Raise the Colours’.

Protests were also seen in Perth and Glasgow today.