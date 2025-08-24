Zendaya reveals new-found love for Inverness after trip to Highland ice-cream shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Zendaya reveals new-found love for Inverness after trip to Highland ice-cream shop

The Hollywood superstar thanked locals for allowing her the space 'to do normal things' during her stay.

By Graham Fleming
Zendaya pictured on a boat at Burghead Harbour.
Zendaya, pictured on a boat at Burghead Harbour during filming in the north of Scotland, has declared her love for Inverness. Image: Peter Jolly.

Hollywood superstar Zendaya has revealed her new-found love for Inverness – and it’s all because of her trip to Miele’s for ice-cream.

The Dune star was spotted around the Highland capital back in July during filming for the upcoming blockbuster The Odyssey.

While in the Highlands she cut a happy figure, being pictured enjoying her down time in between work on camera.

She also put a smile on the face of “flabbergasted” Miele’s staff after paying them a visit.

The actress, described as “kind and friendly” took time to speak to staff and posed for pictures.

We spoke to Inverness Zendaya superfan Joss Tonico, 16, who was left awe-struck by the encounter.

Jess, left, alongside Hollywood superstar Zendaya.
Joss, left, alongside Hollywood superstar Zendaya. Image: Miele’s Gelataria

Now, reflecting on her stay, Zendaya has spoken about her “love” for the Highland Capital.

She has also thanked the locals for “allowing her to do normal things” while visiting.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, she said: “I was excited that I got to visit Scotland.

“I really loved my time in Inverness.

“It was a beautiful city.

“Obviously, we were there for work, but in between filming, we had a chance for a bit of downtime.

“The locals were so friendly and actually allowed us to do normal things.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya pictured in Inverness in discussion.
Tom Holland and Zendaya pictured in Inverness. Image: Twitter.

She and fiancée Tom Holland were spotted in the Highland Capital after they got engaged.

They were also seen in Burghead.

The pair are both cast in Cristopher Nolan’s upcoming epic which is due for release in July 2026.

The director scheduled shoots all around northern Scotland, including parts of Moray like Cullen, Burghead and Buckie – with the likes of Matt Damon being spotted in the area.

Zendaya wants to play Scottish role in future

Zendaya also spoke fondly of her Scottish heritage.

Born in California, she has connections to Scotland through on her mother’s side – Claire Stoermer.

And she revealed that she would eventually like to play a “Scottish role.”

Zendaya pictured at the Golden Globes, wearing a striking orange dress.
Zendaya is set to star in the 2026 film. Image: Shutterstock.

“Mom is very proud of our Scottish roots,” she said.

“I’ve said before I would take on a Scottish role if I felt that I had nailed it and it sounded authentic.

“It’s so important that if I take on a Scottish accent that I can pull it off.

“Taking on a Scottish accent would be special, with our history in the family.”

Conversation