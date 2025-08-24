Zendaya reveals new-found love for Inverness after trip to Highland ice-cream shop

Hollywood superstar Zendaya has revealed her new-found love for Inverness – and it’s all because of her trip to Miele’s for ice-cream.

The Dune star was spotted around the Highland capital back in July during filming for the upcoming blockbuster The Odyssey.

While in the Highlands she cut a happy figure, being pictured enjoying her down time in between work on camera.

She also put a smile on the face of “flabbergasted” Miele’s staff after paying them a visit.

The actress, described as “kind and friendly” took time to speak to staff and posed for pictures.

We spoke to Inverness Zendaya superfan Joss Tonico, 16, who was left awe-struck by the encounter.

Now, reflecting on her stay, Zendaya has spoken about her “love” for the Highland Capital.

She has also thanked the locals for “allowing her to do normal things” while visiting.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, she said: “I was excited that I got to visit Scotland.

“I really loved my time in Inverness.

“It was a beautiful city.

“Obviously, we were there for work, but in between filming, we had a chance for a bit of downtime.

“The locals were so friendly and actually allowed us to do normal things.”

She and fiancée Tom Holland were spotted in the Highland Capital after they got engaged.

They were also seen in Burghead.

The pair are both cast in Cristopher Nolan’s upcoming epic which is due for release in July 2026.

The director scheduled shoots all around northern Scotland, including parts of Moray like Cullen, Burghead and Buckie – with the likes of Matt Damon being spotted in the area.

Zendaya wants to play Scottish role in future

Zendaya also spoke fondly of her Scottish heritage.

Born in California, she has connections to Scotland through on her mother’s side – Claire Stoermer.

And she revealed that she would eventually like to play a “Scottish role.”

“Mom is very proud of our Scottish roots,” she said.

“I’ve said before I would take on a Scottish role if I felt that I had nailed it and it sounded authentic.

“It’s so important that if I take on a Scottish accent that I can pull it off.

“Taking on a Scottish accent would be special, with our history in the family.”