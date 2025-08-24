Motorcyclist dies after A87 collision with bus at Loch Cluanie

The rider of a motorbike has died following a collision with a bus near Loch Cluanie in the Highlands.

The A87 Invermoriston to Uig road was closed yesterday after the incident, which was reported at around 10.40am.

Police were informed of a crash involving a green Suzuki Bandit motorbike and a white single decker bus.

Emergency services attended and the male rider of the motorcycle was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The others involved in the crash are understood not to have been injured.

The A87 was closed for around eight hours while an investigation was carried out.

The road is now reopen.

Investigation into A87 motorbike crash launched

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area and who may have seen the vehicles, or have dash cam footage which could assist, to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 1266 of August 23.