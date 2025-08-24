Gallery: Historic first at Glenurquhart Highland Games in Drumnadrochit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Historic first at Glenurquhart Highland Games in Drumnadrochit

Juliet Ramsay, 16, made history at the Glenurquhart Highland Games, winning the record Hammer throw of 102.5ft.

Scotland's First World Female Heavy Events Championship took place at Glenurquhart Highland Games. Image: Paul Campbell
Scotland's First World Female Heavy Events Championship took place at Glenurquhart Highland Games. Image: Paul Campbell
By Katherine Ferries

The Glenurquhart Highland Games made history in Drumnadrochit on Saturday, 23rd August 2025, by hosting Scotland’s first official World Female Heavy Events Championship at this venue, drawing more than 4,000 visitors.

Eight competitors from Scotland, England and the USA took part in five traditional events, including Tossing the Caber and the Scots Hammer throw.

The championship title went to 16-year-old Juliet Ramsay from Perthshire, who set a new record with a Hammer throw of over 102.5 feet.

Eve Robson of Durham and Gabriella Rinehart of the USA shared second place, while Emmerleigh Barter from Thurso impressed with a top score in the Caber.

The event was hailed as a major step for women in strength sports, proudly supported by Compass Building & Construction Services and Highland Industrial Supplies.

Photographer Paul Campbell captured the historic first World Female Heavy Events Championship at Glenurquhart Highland Games, Drumnadrochit.

The female competitors line up for the first-ever event.
Joint runner-up, Gabriella Rinehart from the USA, in the Weight over the Bar event
Emmerleigh Barter scores a perfect 12 o’clock throw in the Caber Toss.
Juliet Ramsay from Perthshire, at only 16years old, has had an extraordinary year of competitions, capping it all off with a record-breaking Hammer throw of over 102.5ft to take home the trophy.
Neil Elliott throws the Hammer in the men’s Heavies tournament.
Young Highland dancers display their talents.
Highland dancers.
Youngsters take part in the kids’ races.
Members of the British Legion Pipe Band try their hand at the Tug of War
Rising star Juliet Ramsay from Perthshire, just 16, takes the championship with a record Hammer throw of 102.5ft
16-year-old Juliet Ramsay wins the first World Female Heavy Events Championship with runners-up Eve Robson and Gabriella Rinehart

