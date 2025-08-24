Gallery: Historic first at Glenurquhart Highland Games in Drumnadrochit

The Glenurquhart Highland Games made history in Drumnadrochit on Saturday, 23rd August 2025, by hosting Scotland’s first official World Female Heavy Events Championship at this venue, drawing more than 4,000 visitors.

Eight competitors from Scotland, England and the USA took part in five traditional events, including Tossing the Caber and the Scots Hammer throw.

The championship title went to 16-year-old Juliet Ramsay from Perthshire, who set a new record with a Hammer throw of over 102.5 feet.

Eve Robson of Durham and Gabriella Rinehart of the USA shared second place, while Emmerleigh Barter from Thurso impressed with a top score in the Caber.

The event was hailed as a major step for women in strength sports, proudly supported by Compass Building & Construction Services and Highland Industrial Supplies.

Photographer Paul Campbell captured the historic first World Female Heavy Events Championship at Glenurquhart Highland Games, Drumnadrochit.

For more Highland Games coverage, [click here]