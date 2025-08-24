Gallery: Historic first at Glenurquhart Highland Games in Drumnadrochit

The Glenurquhart Highland Games made history in Drumnadrochit on Saturday, 23rd August 2025, by hosting Scotland’s first official World Female Heavy Events Championship at this venue, drawing more than 4,000 visitors.
Eight competitors from Scotland, England and the USA took part in five traditional events, including Tossing the Caber and the Scots Hammer throw.
The championship title went to 16-year-old Juliet Ramsay from Perthshire, who set a new record with a Hammer throw of over 102.5 feet.
Eve Robson of Durham and Gabriella Rinehart of the USA shared second place, while Emmerleigh Barter from Thurso impressed with a top score in the Caber.
Conversation