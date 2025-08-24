Man, 22, taken to hospital after being found injured in Burghead street

A man was taken to hospital after being found injured in the early hours of Sunday morning in Burghead.

Emergency services were called to Granary Street shortly after 6am on August 24.

A 22-year-old man was discovered with injuries.

He was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment.

His condition is not known.

Burghead incident was reported this morning

A cordon remains in place on Granary Street, between Young Street and Church Street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.10am on Sunday, we received a report of a man found injured on Granary Street in Burghead.

“A 22-year-old man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Granary Street, which runs parallel to Burghead harbour, is a mainly residential area with a mix of houses and holiday accommodation.

Officers were seen in the area on Sunday morning, and police activity has reportedly continued into the afternoon.

Access to The Harbour Inn has been maintained.