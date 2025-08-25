Gordon Highlanders Museum transformed into film set for WW2 drama about Aberdeen hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gordon Highlanders Museum transformed into film set for WW2 drama about Aberdeen hero

The Press and Journal visited the site to get an exclusive look behind the scenes.

L-R actors Cameron Prince (Jake), Co-Director and writer Jake Newby, Co-Director Matt Hielsberg and actor Joel Thiel (Claus) Image: Norman Adams
By Graham Fleming

A wartime trench in the west end has been transformed into a film set to immortalise an Aberdeen Gordon Highlander on camera.

The Moffat Trench, situated at the Gordon Highlanders Museum, was designed to give visitors a taste of “trench-life,” but that took on a completely new meaning recently.

Today, the attraction was truly brought to life, with wet mud and bullet casings lining its floors and Second World War-era guns and equipment along its walls.

Just past one of its corners there is even a Nazi and allied soldier locked in a tussle.

Despite various warnings of shooting going on in the area, we have not gone back in time – it is in fact for a brand new film in the works titled ‘Once Upon a Time on the Siegfried Line.’

Filming has been ongoing this past week. Image: Norman Adams

And today, I was taken down to see the project being filmed up close.

The short film is set to follow the story of a Gordon Highlander during WW2 who forms an unlikely bond across the factions.

Whilst on a mission to fetch water to the front lines, he encounters a German soldier whilst in a trench – but instead of fighting, they discover their shared humanity which transcends the conflict.

The story, while a dramatization, is based on the true story of co-director, Jake Newby’s great-grandfather.

Passion project for local director

Now, Jake, working together with Aberdeen production company Crow House Projects, is hoping to make his story “live on forever.”

Today, I got the chance to speak to Jake, from Alford, following a (short!) break in filming.

SS officers played by Jake McMillan, Markus German and Marcus Brannan. Image: Norman Adams

He said: “So, all of his possessions and things have gone. So this is kind of one of the only reminders I have of him.

“I think it was Banksy that said something like; you die twice.

“Once when your heart stops beating, and then again when your name is mentioned for the last time.

“So I’m trying to stop that happening to him.

Gordon Highlander’s story to be highlighted

Jake, who is a network engineer by day, was trained into the director role through Crow House Project’s local programme.

Once Upon a Time on the Siegfried Line is set to be his first film as director – but he hopes that he can get across the Gordon Highlanders’ importance during the war effort.

He continued: “I think a lot of films out there that are WW2 are either about Americans, or like soldiers from London.

“But I want to show the impact that Aberdeenshire and the Gordon Highlanders have made.

Co-Directors and writer Jake Newby, Director Matt Hielsberg and Director of Photography David Lee discuss an upcoming scene. Image: Norman Adams

Nolan and Del Toro projects bring  ‘opportunity’ for north east

Crow House Projects are based in Aberdeen, and are a local initiative to lift up filmmaking in the city.

They have already produced dozens of short films around the area, with a focus on highlighting local stories.

I ran into one of the founders Nicci Thompson at the museum, who also explained what inspired their latest project.

Nicci spoke to The P&J after the shoot. Image: DC Thomson

Recent arrivals of Guillermo del Toro and Christopher Nolan present a unique opportunity for Crow House and the area, according to Nicci.

He told us of the region’s talent for filmmaking and his ambitions of getting them onto the global stage.

He continued: “Two weeks ago we had Christopher Nolan in the north-east shooting Odyssey, as well as Guillermo del Toro shooting Frankenstein recently.

“They brought all their crew from Netflix and down south.

“One day we want to have enough infrastructure that we can lend to these other external projects coming up.”

Museum’s help with Gordon Highlanders film accuracy

They have also recruited the help of the nearby museum, where curator Jamie Hyde is on hand to advise about anything Gordon Highlanders.

He said: “They reached out to us around four months to use the trench – which is the main part of the partnership.

“But it’s sort of evolved into like more of an advisory role.

“So, I’ve been combining them with reference images of what Gordons in WW2 looked like, what Germans also looked like,

“Also what the equipment looked like, the weapons, the wristwatches, the uniforms, everything like that, and it’s been just a delight.”

Jamie Hyde, museum curator. Image: DC Thomson

When will the Gordon Highlanders film be out?

Crew members are hopeful the Gordon Highlanders film will be completed by the end of the year.

Before its public release, the film will make its debut at film festivals around the world.

It will be available on video site YouTube from January 2027.

To learn more, visit Crow House Projects on their official website.

