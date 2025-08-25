Gordon Highlanders Museum transformed into film set for WW2 drama about Aberdeen hero

A wartime trench in the west end has been transformed into a film set to immortalise an Aberdeen Gordon Highlander on camera.

The Moffat Trench, situated at the Gordon Highlanders Museum, was designed to give visitors a taste of “trench-life,” but that took on a completely new meaning recently.

Today, the attraction was truly brought to life, with wet mud and bullet casings lining its floors and Second World War-era guns and equipment along its walls.

Just past one of its corners there is even a Nazi and allied soldier locked in a tussle.

Despite various warnings of shooting going on in the area, we have not gone back in time – it is in fact for a brand new film in the works titled ‘Once Upon a Time on the Siegfried Line.’

And today, I was taken down to see the project being filmed up close.

The short film is set to follow the story of a Gordon Highlander during WW2 who forms an unlikely bond across the factions.

Whilst on a mission to fetch water to the front lines, he encounters a German soldier whilst in a trench – but instead of fighting, they discover their shared humanity which transcends the conflict.

The story, while a dramatization, is based on the true story of co-director, Jake Newby’s great-grandfather.

Passion project for local director

Now, Jake, working together with Aberdeen production company Crow House Projects, is hoping to make his story “live on forever.”

Today, I got the chance to speak to Jake, from Alford, following a (short!) break in filming.

He said: “So, all of his possessions and things have gone. So this is kind of one of the only reminders I have of him.

“I think it was Banksy that said something like; you die twice.

“Once when your heart stops beating, and then again when your name is mentioned for the last time.

“So I’m trying to stop that happening to him.

Gordon Highlander’s story to be highlighted

Jake, who is a network engineer by day, was trained into the director role through Crow House Project’s local programme.

Once Upon a Time on the Siegfried Line is set to be his first film as director – but he hopes that he can get across the Gordon Highlanders’ importance during the war effort.

He continued: “I think a lot of films out there that are WW2 are either about Americans, or like soldiers from London.

“But I want to show the impact that Aberdeenshire and the Gordon Highlanders have made.

Nolan and Del Toro projects bring ‘opportunity’ for north east

Crow House Projects are based in Aberdeen, and are a local initiative to lift up filmmaking in the city.

They have already produced dozens of short films around the area, with a focus on highlighting local stories.

I ran into one of the founders Nicci Thompson at the museum, who also explained what inspired their latest project.

Recent arrivals of Guillermo del Toro and Christopher Nolan present a unique opportunity for Crow House and the area, according to Nicci.

He told us of the region’s talent for filmmaking and his ambitions of getting them onto the global stage.

He continued: “Two weeks ago we had Christopher Nolan in the north-east shooting Odyssey, as well as Guillermo del Toro shooting Frankenstein recently.

“They brought all their crew from Netflix and down south.

“One day we want to have enough infrastructure that we can lend to these other external projects coming up.”

Museum’s help with Gordon Highlanders film accuracy

They have also recruited the help of the nearby museum, where curator Jamie Hyde is on hand to advise about anything Gordon Highlanders.

He said: “They reached out to us around four months to use the trench – which is the main part of the partnership.

“But it’s sort of evolved into like more of an advisory role.

“So, I’ve been combining them with reference images of what Gordons in WW2 looked like, what Germans also looked like,

“Also what the equipment looked like, the weapons, the wristwatches, the uniforms, everything like that, and it’s been just a delight.”

When will the Gordon Highlanders film be out?

Crew members are hopeful the Gordon Highlanders film will be completed by the end of the year.

Before its public release, the film will make its debut at film festivals around the world.

It will be available on video site YouTube from January 2027.

To learn more, visit Crow House Projects on their official website.