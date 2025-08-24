Royals attend Crathie Kirk service during Balmoral summer stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Royals attend Crathie Kirk service during Balmoral summer stay

The King and Queen were joined by William, Kate and other senior royals for a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral.

By Louise Glen
Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Crathie Kirk in royal entourage.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, attend a service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire.

The King and Queen were joined by senior members of the Royal Family as they attended a Sunday church service near the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire.

His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla were photographed arriving at Crathie Kirk.

The Church of Scotland parish church which has long served as the royals’ place of worship during their summer stay at Balmoral.

Royals arrive at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral
Members of the royal family attend a service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire.

Accompanying them this morning were the Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland.

Prince William was behind the wheel on the way to Crathie Kirk

The couple arrived in a separate vehicle, with Prince William seen at the wheel.

Royals arrive at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral
The Princess Royal attend a service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire.

The Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh were also present at the service, continuing the tradition of family worship during the Royal Family’s annual stay at Balmoral Castle.

Royals arrive at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral
The Prince and Princess of Wales, with Princess Charlotte, attend a service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire.

They typically spends the late summer weeks at Balmoral, with Sunday services at Crathie Kirk forming a regular fixture of their time in the Highlands.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral in 2022, was a frequent attendee at Crathie throughout her reign.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, with Princess Charlotte. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire.

Wills and Kate, along with the Duke of Edinburgh, were also seen at Crathie last weekend, joining the King and Queen for the Sunday service as part of their Highland holiday.

This weekend’s outing marked a continuation of that presence, signalling a quiet but traditional period of royal family time together at the estate.

Royals arrive at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral
The Duke of Edinburgh leaves after attending a service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire.

Prince Andrew spotted leaving Balmoral today

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew was spotted leaving Balmoral today.

He was photographed in a vehicle being driven away from the castle grounds, but did not appear to attend the church service at Crathie.

Royals arrive at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a service at Crathie Kirk. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire.

The Duke of York  – who is known as the Earl of Inverness when in Scotland –  is understood to be spending time at the estate.

The Royal Family’s summer appearances at Crathie Kirk have become something of a ritual, offering a moment of visibility amid the otherwise private retreat of Balmoral.

Royals arrive at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral
Princess Charlotte and Prince George leave after attending a service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire.

The church, set in the picturesque village of Crathie, just across the River Dee from the castle, has hosted generations of royals for worship.

Photographs show the royals arriving in separate vehicles, dressed smartly for the occasion but maintaining a low-key presence, in keeping with the informal nature of the summer visit.

A broad smile from Queen Camilla after attending a service at Crathie Kirk. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire.

Conversation