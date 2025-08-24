Royals attend Crathie Kirk service during Balmoral summer stay

The King and Queen were joined by senior members of the Royal Family as they attended a Sunday church service near the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire.

His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla were photographed arriving at Crathie Kirk.

The Church of Scotland parish church which has long served as the royals’ place of worship during their summer stay at Balmoral.

Accompanying them this morning were the Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland.

Prince William was behind the wheel on the way to Crathie Kirk

The couple arrived in a separate vehicle, with Prince William seen at the wheel.

The Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh were also present at the service, continuing the tradition of family worship during the Royal Family’s annual stay at Balmoral Castle.

They typically spends the late summer weeks at Balmoral, with Sunday services at Crathie Kirk forming a regular fixture of their time in the Highlands.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral in 2022, was a frequent attendee at Crathie throughout her reign.

Wills and Kate, along with the Duke of Edinburgh, were also seen at Crathie last weekend, joining the King and Queen for the Sunday service as part of their Highland holiday.

This weekend’s outing marked a continuation of that presence, signalling a quiet but traditional period of royal family time together at the estate.

Prince Andrew spotted leaving Balmoral today

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew was spotted leaving Balmoral today.

He was photographed in a vehicle being driven away from the castle grounds, but did not appear to attend the church service at Crathie.

The Duke of York – who is known as the Earl of Inverness when in Scotland – is understood to be spending time at the estate.

The Royal Family’s summer appearances at Crathie Kirk have become something of a ritual, offering a moment of visibility amid the otherwise private retreat of Balmoral.

The church, set in the picturesque village of Crathie, just across the River Dee from the castle, has hosted generations of royals for worship.

Photographs show the royals arriving in separate vehicles, dressed smartly for the occasion but maintaining a low-key presence, in keeping with the informal nature of the summer visit.