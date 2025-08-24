A97 closed after two-vehicle crash between Kildrummy and Strathdon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A97 closed after two-vehicle crash between Kildrummy and Strathdon

The A97 is closed between Kildrummy and Strathdon after a two-vehicle crash. Emergency services are at the scene and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

By Louise Glen
Breaking news graphic A97 kildrummy and strathdon
Image: DC Thomson.

The A97 has been closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

The incident was reported shortly after 4pm on Sunday August 24 between the junctions with the A944 near Kildrummy and Strathdon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and remain in attendance.

A97 is shut near Kildrummy and Strathdon

Police have confirmed that the road is currently shut while recovery and investigation work takes place.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes while the road is blocked.

Drivers are being warned to expect longer journey times.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the crash.

Police Scotland said inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

The A97 is a busy rural route linking several north-east communities, including Alford, Kildrummy and Strathdon.

The closure is likely to cause disruption for local traffic as well as tourists travelling through the area during the height of the summer season.

Emergency services are assisting at the scene on the A97

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a two-vehicle crash on the A97 between the A944 near Kildrummy and the A944 at Strathdon.

“The incident was reported around 4pm on Sunday August 24 2025.

“The road is currently closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service are also understood to be assisting at the scene.

