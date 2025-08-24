A97 closed after two-vehicle crash between Kildrummy and Strathdon

The A97 has been closed in both directions following a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

The incident was reported shortly after 4pm on Sunday August 24 between the junctions with the A944 near Kildrummy and Strathdon.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and remain in attendance.

A97 is shut near Kildrummy and Strathdon

Police have confirmed that the road is currently shut while recovery and investigation work takes place.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes while the road is blocked.

Drivers are being warned to expect longer journey times.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the crash.

Police Scotland said inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

The A97 is a busy rural route linking several north-east communities, including Alford, Kildrummy and Strathdon.

The closure is likely to cause disruption for local traffic as well as tourists travelling through the area during the height of the summer season.

Emergency services are assisting at the scene on the A97

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a two-vehicle crash on the A97 between the A944 near Kildrummy and the A944 at Strathdon.

“The incident was reported around 4pm on Sunday August 24 2025.

“The road is currently closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service are also understood to be assisting at the scene.