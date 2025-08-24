Dramatic lifeboat rescue as two people cut off by tide at St Cyrus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dramatic lifeboat rescue as two people cut off by tide at St Cyrus

Two people stranded on rocks at St Cyrus were rescued by RNLI Montrose crews after a 999 call to HM Coastguard.

By Louise Glen
rescue at St Cyrus
Hen Rock at the north end of St Cyrus. Image: RNLI Montrose.

Two people stranded by the tide on the north-east coast were dramatically rescued by lifeboat crews after being left clinging to rocks, 10ft above the crashing waves.

The alarm was raised at 3.42pm on Sunday when a 999 call to police reported a man and woman trapped on Hen Rock at the north end of St Cyrus beach.

RNLI Montrose launched both its all-weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboat after being tasked by HM Coastguard.

Walkers were spotted at Hen Rock near St Cyrus

When crews arrived, the pair were spotted around 10ft up the rock, unable to escape as the sea closed in.

Police Scotland and HM Coastguard teams were already on the scene, but the steep cliffs made reaching the casualties impossible.

Walkers stranded near St Cyrus.
RNLI Montrose took both its rescue vessels to the aid of walkers stranded near St Cyrus. Image: RNLI Montrose.

With time running out, the inshore lifeboat manoeuvred as close as safely possible. Crew member Mari bravely left the boat, climbed onto the rock, and guided both casualties down into the lifeboat.

They were then ferried a short distance to safety and handed into the care of HM Coastguard.

Both were unharmed but shaken by the ordeal.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard was alerted by police after a 999 call about two people cut off by the tide. RNLI crews were tasked to rescue the casualties.

Both returned to St Cyrus shore safe and well

“Both returned to shore safe and well.”

The lifeboats were stood down shortly before 4.45pm and returned to Montrose, where they were made ready for service once again.

The RNLI has since urged people visiting the coast to check tide times before exploring.

The Angus coastline is notorious for its fast-moving tides, which can trap walkers in minutes.

We have asked Police Scotland for more.

