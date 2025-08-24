Dramatic lifeboat rescue as two people cut off by tide at St Cyrus

Two people stranded by the tide on the north-east coast were dramatically rescued by lifeboat crews after being left clinging to rocks, 10ft above the crashing waves.

The alarm was raised at 3.42pm on Sunday when a 999 call to police reported a man and woman trapped on Hen Rock at the north end of St Cyrus beach.

RNLI Montrose launched both its all-weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboat after being tasked by HM Coastguard.

Walkers were spotted at Hen Rock near St Cyrus

When crews arrived, the pair were spotted around 10ft up the rock, unable to escape as the sea closed in.

Police Scotland and HM Coastguard teams were already on the scene, but the steep cliffs made reaching the casualties impossible.

With time running out, the inshore lifeboat manoeuvred as close as safely possible. Crew member Mari bravely left the boat, climbed onto the rock, and guided both casualties down into the lifeboat.

They were then ferried a short distance to safety and handed into the care of HM Coastguard.

Both were unharmed but shaken by the ordeal.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard was alerted by police after a 999 call about two people cut off by the tide. RNLI crews were tasked to rescue the casualties.

“Both returned to shore safe and well.”

The lifeboats were stood down shortly before 4.45pm and returned to Montrose, where they were made ready for service once again.

The RNLI has since urged people visiting the coast to check tide times before exploring.

The Angus coastline is notorious for its fast-moving tides, which can trap walkers in minutes.

