Explainer: Here’s why hugely-popular Thunder in the Glens rally won’t take place in 2026

Thunder in the Glens, one of Europe’s biggest gatherings of Harley-Davidson enthusiasts, WON’T be back 2026, organisers have confirmed.

The rally in Aviemore attracts thousands of participants and spectators each year and another hugely successful three-day event has just ended.

But spiralling accommodation costs and the rising price of almost everything needed to stage the rally has organisers struggling to plot the way forward.

And so the Dunedin Chapter Scotland, the Harley owners’ group responsible for staging the rally, says it needs to take 2026 off to take stock.

Rally coordinator Shirley Gunn said the decision to press pause followed months of reflection and will give volunteers time to reconnect with the original spirit of the event.

They’ll take the time to see what form the rally takes in the future – and have pledged to “come back stronger”.

Thunder in the Glens is the largest rally in Europe

“Thunder in the Glens began with the simple idea of uniting our chapter members – those who love Harley-Davidson motorcycles, community and the spirit of the Highlands,” Shirley said.

“Over the years, it has transformed into something truly special, thanks to our members, riders, volunteers, musicians, local businesses and the people of Aviemore.”

The event attracts thousands of bikers from across the UK and beyond and has grown into one of the largest Harley-Davidson rallies in Europe.

And our photographers were in Aviemore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to capture images of the riders and spectators.

But the Dunedin Chapter Scotland have been faced with ever increasing infrastructure and accommodation costs.

They have made the event more difficult to deliver and have affected both ticket sales and the experience for unpaid volunteers.

Shirley said: “Like many in the events industry, we’re navigating difficult times.

“Taking a pause in 2026 allows us to breathe, reflect and imagine what the future of Thunder might look like.”

She said that could be “a new format, a return to tradition, or something entirely new”.

Challenges ahead, but ‘this isn’t the end’

Shirley added: “This isn’t the end.

“It’s a moment to regroup and come back stronger.”

Thunder in the Glens has become a staple of the Highland tourism calendar, bringing a boost to the local economy each summer.

Highlights include scenic ride-outs through the Cairngorms, live music and a closing parade that draws thousands of spectators.

The chapter has thanked the wider biker community and the residents of Aviemore for their continued support.

A return date has not yet been confirmed beyond 2026, but organisers said they remained committed to keeping the rally’s spirit alive.