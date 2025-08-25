Biker dies in crash on A97 near Alford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Biker dies in crash on A97 near Alford

A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Louise Glen
Breaking news graphic man dies on A97 kildrummy and strathdon
Image: DC Thomson.

A 29-year-old man has died in a crash involving a motorbike and a car on a rural road near Alford.

The collision happened around 4pm on Sunday August 24 on the A97 between Glenkindie and Kildrummy, and involved a blue Honda CBR motorcycle and a white Volkswagen Touareg.

Emergency services attended, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Motorcyclist, 29, pronounced dead at scene

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 28-year-old woman, and a 56-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car, sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The road was closed for more than 10 hours while investigations took place.

It reopened at around 2.30am this morning.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and to all involved in this incident.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who stopped and assisted at the scene before emergency services arrived.

Police investigate after man, 29, dies on A97

“We are continuing to carry out inquiries and I would like to appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to us and may have witnessed the crash, or the vehicles involved shortly before the incident, to please contact us.

“In addition, anyone with dash-cam footage is asked to get in touch.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 2280 of August 24.

Conversation