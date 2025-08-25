Biker dies in crash on A97 near Alford

A 29-year-old man has died in a crash involving a motorbike and a car on a rural road near Alford.

The collision happened around 4pm on Sunday August 24 on the A97 between Glenkindie and Kildrummy, and involved a blue Honda CBR motorcycle and a white Volkswagen Touareg.

Emergency services attended, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 28-year-old woman, and a 56-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car, sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The road was closed for more than 10 hours while investigations took place.

It reopened at around 2.30am this morning.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and to all involved in this incident.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who stopped and assisted at the scene before emergency services arrived.

“We are continuing to carry out inquiries and I would like to appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to us and may have witnessed the crash, or the vehicles involved shortly before the incident, to please contact us.

“In addition, anyone with dash-cam footage is asked to get in touch.”

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 2280 of August 24.