£3.6 million Inverness apartments go up for sale as owners look to retire

A total of 21 apartments are being sold across two Inverness sites.

By Michelle Henderson
City apartment block above corner retail unit on City High Street
Roy and Garry Dinnes, owners of Inverness City Suites, are selling 21 city apartments as they seek to retire. Image: Drysdale & Co Limited

More than a dozen Inverness apartments have hit the open market, with an overall £3.6 million price tag, as the sellers seek to “kick back” and enjoy retirement.

Roy and Garry Dinnes, owners of Inverness City Suites, are looking to offload 21 luxury apartments in a landmark property deal.

The serviced apartments are split over two locations – on Inverness High Street and the Hedgefield Estate.

Listed by Drysdale and Co Limited, the package is being advertised as a “turnkey business” suitable for those looking to make their mark on the Highland Capital.

Roy Dennis of Inverness City Suites said the listing has prompted a positive response as the pair look ahead to a change of pace.

He said: “We have reached an age where we want to retire and kick back.

“We have had a lot of good initial response for what is a solid and profitable business.”

An open plan living room and kitchen with black furniture.
A total of 21 apartments over two locations have been put up for sale. Image: Drysdale & Co Limited
Open plan living room, dining room and kitchen.
The flats are a mix of one and two-bedroom properties. Image: Drysdale & Co Limited.

What will £3.6 million buy you?

The first selection of apartments are located on the corner of High Street and Church Street.

The end-terraced stone building houses six luxury apartments over three floors, including five two-bedroom apartments and a single one-bedroom offering.

Each apartment features an open plan lounge with kitchen and dining area, with white goods and televisions included.

Guests enjoy views overlooking Inverness Town House, while being in the midst of the hustle and bustle of the city centre.

A modern kitchen with a white and black colour scheme and space for table and chairs.
Each apartments comes with a fully fitted kitchen, complete with white goods. Image: Drysdale & Co Limited.
A modern double bedroom with window seat, bedside units, table and drawers.
The apartments are located on both High Street and Hedgefield Estate. Image: Drysdale & Co Limited.
White bathroom with built in cupboards, a bath and over bath shower.
The properties are finished to a high standard. Image: Drysdale & Co Limited.

The High Street building was redeveloped back in 2010 as residential accommodation.

However, it has since been trading as serviced apartments as a self-contained apartment hotel.

Hedgefield Estate apartments up for sale

The package also features the sale of the firm’s Hedgefield apartments on Culduthel Road.

The block forms part of Hedgefield Estate, around a mile from the city centre.

Hedgefield Estate apartment block surrounded by trees and shrubbery.
Five apartments at Hedgefield Estate also form part of the development. Image: Drysdale & Co Limited.

Set among the estate’s sprawling gardens, the accommodation offers five luxury two-bedroom apartments.

Pictures uploaded to the online listing show each apartment is finished to the same high standard.

Each apartment is furnished with a modern, contemporary feel, while benefiting from plenty of natural light.

Conversation