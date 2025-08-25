46-year-old Inverurie dad muscles into top spot at Scottish bodybuilding championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
46-year-old Inverurie dad muscles into top spot at Scottish bodybuilding championship

William Cruickshank felt a ‘real buzz’ after winning his first title.

By Regan Parsons
William Cruickshank on stage posing to judges
William Cruickshank, 46, shows off his winning pose. Image: Kathryn Cruickshank.

An Inverurie dad has won his first bodybuilding title at 46, proving “you’re never too old” to start.

Competing in the BNBF Scottish Championship in Perth on Sunday, William Cruickshank was cheered on by his wife Kathryn and their eldest daughter.

He won the Masters Over 40s Scottish Championship after a year of gruelling hard work and discipline.

Kathryn described her husband as a huge inspiration to the family after he endured immense mental and physical strain for championship glory.

William said: “Winning was a real buzz.

“I’ve been a bit of a misery guts recently eating low calories, so it was nice for the family that it justified how I’d been.

“It made it all worth it.”

Inverurie’s newest bodybuilding champion

William told the Press and Journal that his first time on the big stage was a strange feeling.

He said: “It felt very uncomfortable stepping on stage with the tan and everything.

“So at 46, doing that for the first time was an odd experience.”

Despite the pressure, his family and trainer cheered him on as he soaked up the Perth Concert Hall atmosphere and claimed victory in style.

William smiling with his first ever BNBF championship
William is proving hard work pays off with his first championship win. Image: Kathryn Cruickshank

Representing Scotland in national finals

The win in the BNBF Scottish Championships means William will now represent Scotland in the national finals on Saturday 28 September.

“Winning the Scottish final means I’ve qualified for the British finals in September,” he added.

“There’s no expectation, but I’ll go along, relax and enjoy it.

“After that, it’ll probably be the end of the season and then back to normality.”

Intense training routine for Inverurie bodybuilder

An intense training routine hasn’t been easy for William who followed a strict low-calorie diet.

“The hardest part was being on low food,” William added.

“It plays with your head, you can’t concentrate the same, you get snappier with people, and you don’t have the same energy for the gym, which I usually love.”

William striking a sideways pose on stage.
William’s intense training and disciplined diet set him apart from the competition. Image: Kathryn Cruickshank

William trained casually in the gym for eight years before deciding to turn things up a notch a year ago.

He said: “The diet was strict for around three months leading up to this.”

His family supported by letting him eat his own meals and kept the event news quiet until the end which “helped hugely.”

The end of a disciplined three-month diet and a Scottish title meant for celebration for the Cruickshank family.

“I did celebrate after the win with a McDonald’s on the way home,” he added.

“Three burgers and chips, I think I deserved it, even if I was about four kilos heavier the next day!”

Age is just a number for William Cruickshank

William’s remarkable achievement of intense training at 46 years old proves that age is just a number.

He said: “I’d say to other men considering bodybuilding, you’re never too old.

The Inverurie dad stopped playing football at 32 because of his ankles and did ‘nothing’ for years when the kids came along.

“Eventually I wanted to get in shape again and this felt like the perfect beginning,” he added.

“Bodybuilding isn’t all about lifting heavy weights, it’s about knowing how to train and having a physique you and your kids can feel proud of.”

