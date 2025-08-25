46-year-old Inverurie dad muscles into top spot at Scottish bodybuilding championship

An Inverurie dad has won his first bodybuilding title at 46, proving “you’re never too old” to start.

Competing in the BNBF Scottish Championship in Perth on Sunday, William Cruickshank was cheered on by his wife Kathryn and their eldest daughter.

He won the Masters Over 40s Scottish Championship after a year of gruelling hard work and discipline.

Kathryn described her husband as a huge inspiration to the family after he endured immense mental and physical strain for championship glory.

William said: “Winning was a real buzz.

“I’ve been a bit of a misery guts recently eating low calories, so it was nice for the family that it justified how I’d been.

“It made it all worth it.”

Inverurie’s newest bodybuilding champion

William told the Press and Journal that his first time on the big stage was a strange feeling.

He said: “It felt very uncomfortable stepping on stage with the tan and everything.

“So at 46, doing that for the first time was an odd experience.”

Despite the pressure, his family and trainer cheered him on as he soaked up the Perth Concert Hall atmosphere and claimed victory in style.

Representing Scotland in national finals

The win in the BNBF Scottish Championships means William will now represent Scotland in the national finals on Saturday 28 September.

“Winning the Scottish final means I’ve qualified for the British finals in September,” he added.

“There’s no expectation, but I’ll go along, relax and enjoy it.

“After that, it’ll probably be the end of the season and then back to normality.”

Intense training routine for Inverurie bodybuilder

An intense training routine hasn’t been easy for William who followed a strict low-calorie diet.

“The hardest part was being on low food,” William added.

“It plays with your head, you can’t concentrate the same, you get snappier with people, and you don’t have the same energy for the gym, which I usually love.”

William trained casually in the gym for eight years before deciding to turn things up a notch a year ago.

He said: “The diet was strict for around three months leading up to this.”

His family supported by letting him eat his own meals and kept the event news quiet until the end which “helped hugely.”

The end of a disciplined three-month diet and a Scottish title meant for celebration for the Cruickshank family.

“I did celebrate after the win with a McDonald’s on the way home,” he added.

“Three burgers and chips, I think I deserved it, even if I was about four kilos heavier the next day!”

Age is just a number for William Cruickshank

William’s remarkable achievement of intense training at 46 years old proves that age is just a number.

He said: “I’d say to other men considering bodybuilding, you’re never too old.

The Inverurie dad stopped playing football at 32 because of his ankles and did ‘nothing’ for years when the kids came along.

“Eventually I wanted to get in shape again and this felt like the perfect beginning,” he added.

“Bodybuilding isn’t all about lifting heavy weights, it’s about knowing how to train and having a physique you and your kids can feel proud of.”