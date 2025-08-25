Fort William restaurant to become bakery and takeaway – with visitor accommodation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fort William restaurant to become bakery and takeaway – with visitor accommodation

Fort William restaurant Tiger on the Wall is set for a new lease of life as Highland Council approves bakery, café, and holiday lets plan.

By Louise Glen
Fort William new bakery tiger on the wall
Fort William High Street is all set for a bakery and holiday accommodation. Part of the unit was previously home to restaurant businesses. Image: Highland Council.

It was once home to burger and pizza joint Jiggy’s and Indian restaurant Tiger on the Wall.

Now a site on Fort William’s High Street is being transformed into a bakery and cafe -with plans for tourist accommodation on the floors above.

The proposal was approved this week, meaning developers Mars Projects Limited can crack on with bringing the building back into use.

From burgers to loaves

Plans submitted by the Invergarry-based company set out a two-phase project.

It will first create a basement bakery and ground-floor café.

The building’s first and second floors will then be converted into tourist lets.

And there will be protections in place to ensure they remain short-term.

Tiger on the Wall will be on Fort William High Street.
Fort William will have a new artisan bakery on the High Street. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

They were previously used as staff accommodation.

The proposal as approved includes alterations, an extension and a full change of use for the property at 37 High Street.

Conditions attached for new bakery

Highland Council’s decision notice stipulates that the holiday accommodation cannot be occupied by the same family, individual or group for more than three months in any calendar year.

Other conditions require Mars Projects to put in place plans for traffic management, noise, dust, access and safety before work starts.

They will also need to ensure an “odour mitigation system” is installed to protect neighbouring properties from food smells.

How the new bakery on Fort William High Street will look from the back.
An impression of how the altered and extended building will look from the back. Image: Highland Council.

The site, opposite Cameron Square and is considered “highly accessible” by the developers, with bus and rail links just a short walk away.

And they say public car parks at Viewforth and An Aird will provide parking for visitors.

The company, meanwhile, says the scheme will bring fresh life to the prominent building.

It has lain unused since Jiggy’s and Tiger on the Wall closed their doors.

Boost for Fort William town centre

Planners said the project aligns with the local development plan and would support both the town centre economy and the tourism sector.

A Highland Council planner confirmed: “The proposals accord with the provisions of the Development Plan.

“There are no material considerations which would warrant refusal of the application.”

