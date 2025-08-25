Fort William restaurant to become bakery and takeaway – with visitor accommodation

It was once home to burger and pizza joint Jiggy’s and Indian restaurant Tiger on the Wall.

Now a site on Fort William’s High Street is being transformed into a bakery and cafe -with plans for tourist accommodation on the floors above.

The proposal was approved this week, meaning developers Mars Projects Limited can crack on with bringing the building back into use.

From burgers to loaves

Plans submitted by the Invergarry-based company set out a two-phase project.

It will first create a basement bakery and ground-floor café.

The building’s first and second floors will then be converted into tourist lets.

And there will be protections in place to ensure they remain short-term.

They were previously used as staff accommodation.

The proposal as approved includes alterations, an extension and a full change of use for the property at 37 High Street.

Conditions attached for new bakery

Highland Council’s decision notice stipulates that the holiday accommodation cannot be occupied by the same family, individual or group for more than three months in any calendar year.

Other conditions require Mars Projects to put in place plans for traffic management, noise, dust, access and safety before work starts.

They will also need to ensure an “odour mitigation system” is installed to protect neighbouring properties from food smells.

The site, opposite Cameron Square and is considered “highly accessible” by the developers, with bus and rail links just a short walk away.

And they say public car parks at Viewforth and An Aird will provide parking for visitors.

The company, meanwhile, says the scheme will bring fresh life to the prominent building.

It has lain unused since Jiggy’s and Tiger on the Wall closed their doors.

Boost for Fort William town centre

Planners said the project aligns with the local development plan and would support both the town centre economy and the tourism sector.

A Highland Council planner confirmed: “The proposals accord with the provisions of the Development Plan.

“There are no material considerations which would warrant refusal of the application.”

