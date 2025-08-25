All you need to know about return of Victorian Market model train as works start

A much-loved attraction at Inverness Victorian Market will soon make a long-awaited comeback.

The historic model train running along a route above the market shops was a local’s favourite for decades until the opening of the food hall in September 2022.

Today, it has been confirmed that a new model railway is set to start running in the market “towards the end of the year”.

The announcement comes more than a year after plans for the installation of the new model railway began.

Supported by the Inverness Common Good Fund, the project is expected to bring more footfall into the already busy Victorian Market and all around Inverness and the Highlands.

Dozens of people are involved in the famous model railway’s comeback, including members of the Inverness and District Model Railway Club, Aberdeenshire’s KMS Railtech and electrical engineering students at UHI.

Works start for Inverness Victorian Market model railway return

Works have now started on the new model railway.

Robert McCubbin, Highland Council’s senior maintenance officer, explained that the track “will go around the food court”, passing over the three recently built bridges.

He told The P&J that the new model train will be “digitally controlled” and that the track will be “four-metre-high”.

He added: “There will be screens throughout the market, not just in the food hall, so everyone can see the train running.”

Dave Constable, lecturer in electrical engineering at UHI, explained that they helped with “the camera element” of the project.

He told The P&J: “There will be several cameras around the market so people can see the train running.

“There will also be an app so kids can see the train journey as if they were on board.”

Speaking about the scale, Inverness and District Model Railway Club member John Featch, said the model will be “smaller” than the previous one but with a “longer” track.

The track will be about 110 metres long, 30 metres longer than its predecessor.

The train enthusiast is “excited” about the project.

“I used to come to the Victorian Market with my kids to see the old train and now my kids will be able to see it with their kids,” he said.

When will the new Victorian Market model train start operating?

David Haas, Highland Council’s senior community development manager, was also present at today’s event.

He said that the aim is to have the train running at the food hall “towards the end of the year”.

Mr Haas described the attraction’s comeback as “brilliant,” adding that they are so “lucky” to have the help of the Inverness and District Model Railway Club.

Meanwhile, Mr McCubbin hopes the new model railway will boost the economy of the city.

He concluded. “It will be around the back end of the year. We’re hoping it will bring train enthusiasts from around the UK to Inverness and more footfall to the Highlands in the winter months and the Christmas period.”