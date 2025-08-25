All you need to know about return of Victorian Market model train as works start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know about return of Victorian Market model train as works start

A modern and longer version of the popular model railway is being installed in the Victorian Market food hall.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Inverness Deputy Provost, Jackie Hendry and Graeme Swanson of the Inverness Model Railway Club, which is helping the council with the building of the new model train at the Victorian Market. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A much-loved attraction at Inverness Victorian Market will soon make a long-awaited comeback.

The historic model train running along a route above the market shops was a local’s favourite for decades until the opening of the food hall in September 2022.

Today, it has been confirmed that a new model railway is set to start running in the market “towards the end of the year”.

The announcement comes more than a year after plans for the installation of the new model railway began.

Supported by the Inverness Common Good Fund, the project is expected to bring more footfall into the already busy Victorian Market and all around Inverness and the Highlands.

Dozens of people are involved in the famous model railway’s comeback, including members of the Inverness and District Model Railway Club, Aberdeenshire’s KMS Railtech and electrical engineering students at UHI.

Works start for Inverness Victorian Market model railway return

Works have now started on the new model railway.

Robert McCubbin, Highland Council’s senior maintenance officer, explained that the track “will go around the food court”, passing over the three recently built bridges.

The new Inverness Victorian Market train will be smaller than the previous one, but will go over a longer track. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He told The P&J that the new model train will be “digitally controlled” and that the track will be “four-metre-high”.

He added: “There will be screens throughout the market, not just in the food hall, so everyone can see the train running.”

Dave Constable, lecturer in electrical engineering at UHI, explained that they helped with “the camera element” of the project.

He told The P&J: “There will be several cameras around the market so people can see the train running.

Anni Sutherland, of KMS Rail Tech, Alford, who are heavily involved with the project, with one of their locomotives at the Victorian Market today. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“There will also be an app so kids can see the train journey as if they were on board.”

Speaking about the scale, Inverness and District Model Railway Club member John Featch, said the model will be “smaller” than the previous one but with a “longer” track.

The track will be about 110 metres long, 30 metres longer than its predecessor.

Inverness and District Model Railway Club member John Featch under one of the three bridges built for the new model railway.

The train enthusiast is “excited” about the project.

“I used to come to the Victorian Market with my kids to see the old train and now my kids will be able to see it with their kids,” he said.

When will the new Victorian Market model train start operating?

David Haas, Highland Council’s senior community development manager, was also present at today’s event.

He said that the aim is to have the train running at the food hall “towards the end of the year”.

The train will go over three recently built bridges and above the signage. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Project manager Robert McCubbin hopes the attraction will boost the economy of Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Haas described the attraction’s comeback as “brilliant,” adding that they are so “lucky” to have the help of the Inverness and District Model Railway Club.

Meanwhile, Mr McCubbin hopes the new model railway will boost the economy of the city.

Inverness Victorian Market new model train is expected to start operating “around the back end of the year”. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He concluded. “It will be around the back end of the year. We’re hoping it will bring train enthusiasts from around the UK to Inverness and more footfall to the Highlands in the winter months and the Christmas period.”

