Gallery: Banff Castle Rocks returns with star-studded line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Gallery: Banff Castle Rocks returns with star-studded line-up

Banff Castle Rocks returned for a second year running at Banff Castle, delivering unforgettable music and entertainment.

Banff Castle Rocks 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Banff Castle Rocks 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady, Gemma Bibby & Kami Thomson

Hundreds turned out as Banff Castle Rocks took place at Banff Castle on Saturday.

After a huge success last year, the sell-out Banff Castle Rocks returned to the historical Banff Castle, with a bigger event. It brought together visitors from all over to enjoy a blend of historical and contemporary culture.

Visitors enjoyed a diverse mix of live music from Banff local Sandi Thom, Bay City Rollers, and Scooty & The Skyhooks, all supported by talented local performers.

Overall, Banff Castle Rocks was a vibrant and fun day for all who attended.

P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the action.

MACFLEET (Fleetwood Mac Tribute). Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crowds enjoy the day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Ready to party. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Enjoying the sun and the music. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
MACFLEET (Fleetwood Mac Tribute) entertain the crowds. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crowds gather around the stage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kenny Lee Roberts on stage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Enjoying the music. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dance the day away. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sunshine and music. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kenny Lee Roberts on stage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dancing. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Ready to party. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kenny Lee Roberts entertains the crowds. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The crowd enjoys the music. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Enjoying the day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cheynie DJing on the second stage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fleetwood Mac fans loving the music. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Party! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Tartan cowboy hats. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Robbie Williams tribute on stage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Loving the music. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dancing the day away. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Robbie Williams tribute. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Robbie Williams tribute waves to the fans. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sunshine and songs. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Enjoying the day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Robbie Williams tribute on stage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lost in music. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cheers from the crowd. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Enjoying the day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Banff Castle Rocks 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fun in the sun. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sandi Thom at the castle. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Enjoying the music. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Friends enjoy the day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Banff Castle Rocks 2025. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Conversation