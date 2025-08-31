Gallery: Banff Castle Rocks returns with star-studded line-up

Hundreds turned out as Banff Castle Rocks took place at Banff Castle on Saturday.

After a huge success last year, the sell-out Banff Castle Rocks returned to the historical Banff Castle, with a bigger event. It brought together visitors from all over to enjoy a blend of historical and contemporary culture.

Visitors enjoyed a diverse mix of live music from Banff local Sandi Thom, Bay City Rollers, and Scooty & The Skyhooks, all supported by talented local performers.

Overall, Banff Castle Rocks was a vibrant and fun day for all who attended.

