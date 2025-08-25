Ukrainian duo to launch Moray sushi truck after fleeing war

A couple who fled the war in Ukraine are to launch a new sushi truck in Moray next month.

Andrii Pavlov and Daria Prychymlieieva arrived in Scotland in 2022 and have already made a name for themselves with their sushi delivery business.

They’ve run that with notable success from their home in Buckie.

And now their business D&A Sushi – formerly known as Sushi Boom – is expanding.

Daria explained: “We thought the truck would be a good idea as people travel from Elgin, Aberlour and Keith to pick up their orders.

“Now we can move around and bring sushi to people all over Moray.”

Their new mobile business is expected to hit the road in September.

It will offer Japanese inspired street food with a twist – with sushi burritos, sushi dogs and plenty of options without raw fish and meat on the new menu.

Andrii said: “It’s something new and a little different.

“It’s street food – so people can take it and sit and eat without forks or chopsticks.

“We wanted to try a new twist on Japanese food.

“Some people are not keen on raw fish, so now we’re offering some new options.”

From Ukraine to Buckie

The couple met in Odessa, a bustling Ukrainian city where they both lived before the war.

Andrii ran a flower business and sold them in restaurants and clubs and the couple met when Daria began selling flowers for him.

When the war broke out in 2022, the engaged couple left Ukraine with very little.

They settled in Moray in August that year and noticed the lack of their favourite Japanese dish in the area, prompting them to start their own business from the kitchen of their new home.

Daria said: “We like sushi and made it a lot at home.

“In Moray there is a lot of seafood but not really any sushi, so we decided to try starting a sushi business here.”

Sushi business booms in Moray

Daria had previous experience working in a sushi restaurant in Odessa.

The couple began experimenting in their kitchen and officially launched Sushi Boom in January.

Since then they have been busy and have gained more than 1,000 Facebook followers and a strong base of regular customers.

But starting a business in a brand new country has not been without its challenges.

Andrii said: “When we first came here, we only spoke a little bit of English.

“We went to classes at Moray College to learn.

“It hasn’t been easy for us filling out business documents in English, but it is good experience.”

The couple have spent the last three months preparing their new food trailer and have been installing cooking facilities, finishing paperwork and designing a new menu.

Next year, they plan to bring the van to events and festivals, with hopes of attending MacMoray, Belladrum and a few Highland Games.

‘We are so thankful to the people of Moray’

This month also marks three years since Daria and Andrii moved to Moray, and they also got married in Scotland a year after arriving.

While putting down roots in the area, the couple say they are grateful for local support and are hopeful that the business will continue to grow.

Daria said: “We like Moray and we are so thankful for its people who have liked our food and bought it and supported us.

“Doing this makes us happy and we are always coming up with new ideas to try all the time.

“And people seem to like it!”

Andrii added: “This is a really big step, we were just in our kitchen and now we have the trailer.

“The business is growing and maybe one day we’ll open a shop in Elgin.

“We hope it’ll work.”