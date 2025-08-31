Inverbervie dad diagnosed with cancer after mum insists he visit GP

Dave Sydenham still remembers when he could barely walk from one side of the room to the other.

Following surgery for prostate cancer, even shuffling to the bathroom left him in pain.

Just over a year later, the 56-year-old from Kinneff, just north of Inverbervie, is a proud finisher of the 18-mile Aberdeen Kiltwalk — the longest distance he had tackled since his operation.

“I could barely get out of bed, couldn’t really walk…a it was extremely painful for me to take even a single step,” Dave recalls of his post-operation recovery.

“[So] it was great to have that real sense of achievement, a little bit of pride in it I suppose.”

How Dave learned his mum is always right

Dave’s prostate cancer story began in his early 50s, when he noticed he was getting up several times a night to use the bathroom.

At first, blood tests came back clear, and with no follow-up arranged he let it slide.

It was only after his father underwent checks for prostate cancer, and was later diagnosed with lung cancer, that Dave’s mother urged him to return to the GP.

“Even when you’re 50, you still do what your mum tells you,” he jokes.

Further tests revealed his PSA level was slightly raised. A scan then uncovered two tumours on his prostate.

“I already suspected it was cancer,” says Dave, who works for a business training company in Dundee.

“But even when you think you know, hearing someone sit you down and spell it out is still a shock.”

Consultants at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary laid out his treatment options, but for Dave the decision was straightforward.

“She went through all the possibilities and at the end said, ‘go away and think about it.’ But I thought, what’s to think about? If surgery was the best option, then let’s crack on.”

Only weeks later, he was in theatre.

Infection puts brakes on Dave’s prostate surgery recovery

The operation itself went smoothly, but the aftermath was far harder than Dave expected.

Like all men undergoing prostate surgery, he came home with a catheter fitted. He knew it was coming, but living with it was another matter.

“It’s very different being told you’ll have it and then waking up and realising how uncomfortable it actually is,” he says.

Worse still, he developed a severe infection that went undetected for weeks.

“I was really, really not well,” he recalls. “I had a pulse of about 120, I was boiling hot and freezing cold, and I was hallucinating. It was extremely painful just to take a single step.”

He clung to the hope of having the catheter removed after six weeks — only to be told the repair work was leaking and it would need to stay in for another month.

“I’d been living day to day, telling myself ‘just one more day and it’ll be out.’ So when they said another month, I couldn’t even visualise that. It felt like survival from day to day.”

Nights were restless, and days were long stretches of lying in bed. To keep his mind occupied, Dave turned to audiobooks — not fiction, but mindset guides that urged listeners to visualise challenges and set goals.

One in particular mentioned people walking the West Highland Way.

“I remember lying there thinking, I can’t even walk to the bathroom — but I’m going to walk the West Highland Way. I had to start giving myself some challenges to do things that would push me.”

Dave rebuilds his strength after prostate surgery

The turning point came when his wife, Jenny, encouraged him to connect with Maggie’s. She had fundraised for the cancer support centre in Aberdeen years earlier by climbing Kilimanjaro, and thought it could help Dave too.

“I’d put my head through the door once or twice, but never really spoken to anyone,” he says. “After the surgery I went along properly, joined a ‘Living Well with Prostate Cancer’ course, and found it brilliant.”

He was soon introduced to Prostate FFIT — a 12-week programme run by Aberdeen FC’s community arm at Pittodrie, designed to help men regain fitness and confidence after treatment.

Each participant was given a daily step target, gradually building up over the weeks.

“It would have been so easy to just sit on the couch and wait to get better,” Dave says. “But the course pushed us to get out walking every day. We’d come back and review our progress, almost like handing in homework. That accountability really helped.”

The group also tried out activities from walking football to badminton and light weight training. Just as important was the camaraderie.

“You’d think a room full of men with cancer would be depressing, but it was the opposite. The humour was fantastic — a bit dark at times, but it kept us going. We all supported each other.”

One moment in particular stands out.

“We were getting photographs taken with a big cheque, and one of the guys had to borrow a kilt. Someone joked he wasn’t a true Scotsman — and I said, well, you can’t be after a prostate op or you’ll have dribbly shoes. Everyone cracked up.”

That mix of encouragement and humour gave Dave the confidence to set new challenges – and when he heard about the Aberdeen Kiltwalk, he decided it was time.

Gearing up for the 18-mile Aberdeen Kiltwalk challenge

By June, just over a year since his surgery, Dave was on the start line for the 18-mile walk.

His preparation was far from ideal. Stomach issues had stopped him from eating for two days beforehand, and even on the morning of the event he managed only water, a banana and a couple of chocolate bars picked up en route.

“Not exactly carb-loading,” he laughs. “But I just kept putting one foot in front of the other.”

At nine miles — the longest he had walked in more than a year — his legs began to protest. By the closing stages, the pain was mounting.

“About half a mile from the finish I stopped for a quick photo with friends,” he says. “When I started moving again, that’s when I knew it was really hurting.”

Crossing the finish line was a relief, but the real test came afterwards.

“We had to go and walk to the car, and that was a killer. There was nothing left in the legs at that point.”

Still, there were two things that made it all worth while: seeing Jenny and daughter Caitlin (“They were really proud,” Dave says) and knowing that he and the other Aberdeen Kiltwalk participants from Prostate FFIT had raised more than £6,500 for Prostate Scotland.

“Between Maggie’s and Prostate Scotland, all the guys were so grateful to them for everything they’d done for us. I think all of us would have really struggled to come through this without that support.”

What Dave plans to do next after Aberdeen Kiltwalk triumph

Dave is already planning his next challenges. He has signed up for Chris Hoy’s Tour de 4 cycle in September to raise money for Maggie’s, despite only recently buying a bike.

“People say you have to listen to your body,” he says. “But my attitude is the body does what I tell it.

“If you push yourself and set goals that scare you a bit, you’ll be amazed what you can do.”

It is a mindset he hopes other men recovering from prostate cancer will take on board – alongside the importance of speaking up about symptoms and getting tested early.

“I know a lot of men don’t like going to the doctor, but it’s so important,” Dave says.

Meanwhile, the goal he set himself back in those dark hospital days still stands — walking the West Highland Way.

“It’s about 96 miles,” he says, matter of factly. “I’ll probably do it over about a week or something. But having a challenge like that makes sure you keep pushing.”

Registration is now open for the next season of Prostate FFIT at Aberdeen FC, starting on 10 September. The Living Well with Prostate Cancer course at Maggie’s Aberdeen is also open for registration.