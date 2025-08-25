Man, 48, driving blue Mini Cooper, reported missing in Aberdeen

A 48-year-old man last seen driving a Mini Cooper has been reported missing in Aberdeen.

Kevin Coutts was last seen at around 3pm on Monday August 25.

He was driving a blue/purple Mini Cooper, with the registration SP68 JBY, down Lochside Drive in Bridge of Don.

Mr Coutts is described as 6ft, of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He has a tattoo of a lion on his right arm.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for information to help trace him.

Inspector Paul Hammond said: “I’d ask anyone who has seen Kevin, or the car he was driving, or has any information about where he may be, to get in touch us as soon as possible.

“Kevin, if you see this appeal, please contact police so we can ensure you’re safe and well.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2162 of August 25.