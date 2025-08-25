Large cannabis farm found under former Union Street travel agents in Aberdeen

Police have uncovered a huge cannabis farm under a former travel agents building on Union Street in Aberdeen.

It is understood that up to a thousand plants have been found after police raided a building that was once home to Thomas Cook.

Uniform officers were visible outside the unit on Union Street today as detectives and other officers worked inside.

The cannabis-growing operation was arrayed across three floors of the building with at least four rooms filled with plants.

As well as this, living quarters for the suspected workers operating the farm were also found.

The basement was filled with plants, as was the back of the ground floor, which included a brightly lit area for growing the drug.

Hidden behind a curtain in one of the rooms was a ladder leading to a loft where it is understood workers were living.

There is no indication whether anyone was found within the building at the time of the raid.

Washing hung at cannabis farm

The living area included a kitchen area with food and drink, as well as a room with several beds, which appeared to have been slept in.

Washing was hanging from the ceiling.

It is the second time in a matter of days that police have found a sizeable drug operation concealed within a city centre building.

On Friday, a significant cannabis farm was found within what used to be the Pearl Lounge nightclub on the city’s Dee Street.

Police have been approached for comment on the latest find.