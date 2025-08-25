Large cannabis farm found under former Union Street travel agents in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Large cannabis farm found under former Union Street travel agents in Aberdeen

Police raided the property just days after discovering a major drug cultivation in the former Pearl Lounge nightclub.

By Chris Cromar
Policeman standing outside the former Thomas Cook building.
A policeman stood outside the former Thomas Cook travel agents on Union Street today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Police have uncovered a huge cannabis farm under a former travel agents building on Union Street in Aberdeen.

It is understood that up to a thousand plants have been found after police raided a building that was once home to Thomas Cook.

Uniform officers were visible outside the unit on Union Street today as detectives and other officers worked inside.

The cannabis-growing operation was arrayed across three floors of the building with at least four rooms filled with plants.

Policeman standing outside for Thomas Cook building.
The front door of the building being guarded by police. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

As well as this, living quarters for the suspected workers operating the farm were also found.

The basement was filled with plants, as was the back of the ground floor, which included a brightly lit area for growing the drug.

Hidden behind a curtain in one of the rooms was a ladder leading to a loft where it is understood workers were living.

There is no indication whether anyone was found within the building at the time of the raid.

Washing hung at cannabis farm

The living area included a kitchen area with food and drink, as well as a room with several beds, which appeared to have been slept in.

Washing was hanging from the ceiling.

It is the second time in a matter of days that police have found a sizeable drug operation concealed within a city centre building.

On Friday, a significant cannabis farm was found within what used to be the Pearl Lounge nightclub on the city’s Dee Street.

Police have been approached for comment on the latest find.

Conversation