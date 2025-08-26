Helicopter search over Aberdeenshire coast in hunt for missing person

A helicopter circled over the Aberdeenshire coast overnight for two hours in the search for a missing person.

Coastguard helicopter Rescue 151 from Inverness was seen over the coastline between midnight and 2am.

The search appeared to focus on the Bridge of Don, Donmouth and Newburgh areas.

Search teams on the ground worked along the coastline until 3.30am this morning.

A spokesman for Aberdeen Coastguard said: “Rescue 151 from Inverness was tasked to assist in a police search around the coastline of Aberdeen.

“We also tasked lifeboats from Aberdeen, and coastguard search teams from Aberdeen, Cruden Bay and Stonehaven.

“The search was terminated around 3.30am; it was a police-led incident.”

Eyewitness Finlay Strachan said the search focused on the Bridge of Don, Donmouth and Newburgh areas.

After witnessing the search in the air, he said: “The helicopter focused on the Bridge of Don area with a specific focus around the golf course.

“There were also continuous checks up and down the beach area between Donmouth and Newburgh.

He saw a helicopter “spend several minutes around the old AECC”.

He said: “I went down there after this, and there were several people from the coastguard searching with big flashlights in both the empty land and wooded area shown circled in an attached image.

“They searched till around 3.30am before stopping and leaving, saying they had not been able to find the person.

“There was also a police presence around this area and in the Donmouth area.”

We have asked Police Scotland for more information.