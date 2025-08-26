Helicopter search over Aberdeenshire coast in hunt for missing person

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Helicopter search over Aberdeenshire coast in hunt for missing person

A Coastguard helicopter and ground teams carried out an overnight search focusing on Bridge of Don, Donmouth and Newburgh.

By Louise Glen

A helicopter circled over the Aberdeenshire coast overnight for two hours in the search for a missing person.

Coastguard helicopter Rescue 151 from Inverness was seen over the coastline between midnight and 2am.

The search appeared to focus on the Bridge of Don, Donmouth and Newburgh areas.

Search teams on the ground worked along the coastline until 3.30am this morning.

A spokesman for Aberdeen Coastguard said: “Rescue 151 from Inverness was tasked to assist in a police search around the coastline of Aberdeen.

“We also tasked lifeboats from Aberdeen, and coastguard search teams from Aberdeen, Cruden Bay and Stonehaven.

“The search was terminated around 3.30am; it was a police-led incident.”

Eyewitness Finlay Strachan said the search focused on the Bridge of Don, Donmouth and Newburgh areas.

After witnessing the search in the air, he said: “The helicopter focused on the Bridge of Don area with a specific focus around the golf course.

“There were also continuous checks up and down the beach area between Donmouth and Newburgh.

He saw a helicopter “spend several minutes around the old AECC”.

He said: “I went down there after this, and there were several people from the coastguard searching with big flashlights in both the empty land and wooded area shown circled in an attached image.

“They searched till around 3.30am before stopping and leaving, saying they had not been able to find the person.

“There was also a police presence around this area and in the Donmouth area.”

We have asked Police Scotland for more information.

 

