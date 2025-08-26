South of Aberdeen roadworks: Closure schedule and diversions as drivers face delays on A90 and A92

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
South of Aberdeen roadworks: Closure schedule and diversions as drivers face delays on A90 and A92

Counterflow measures will be in place over the next 12 days.

Lorry heading south on A92
Drivers are being warned of delays on the A92 at both Marywell and Portlethen. Image: Supplied.
By Michelle Henderson

Drivers will face delays to their daily commute in the coming weeks due to resurfacing works on the A92.

Meanwhile, drivers also face disruption on the A90 AWPR road as the two projects run at the same time.

Lane closures and congestion have slowed down the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road overnight as Amey contractors arrived on site.

The venture is part of a £1.2 million investment to upgrade the A92 southbound at Marywell and Portlethen.

It’s estimated more than 13,536 drivers use the road daily.

We have all the details you need to know about the A92 roadworks.

A92 southbound at Portlethen
Resurfacing works are taking place at both Portlethen and Marywell. Image: Google Maps.

What can you expect on the A92 over the next 12 days?

Resurfacing works are due to be completed along the route by Friday, September 5.

Roadworks at both Marywell and Portlethen will be completed together to help “minimise disruption”.

The schemes have been designed to improve the A92 southbound carriageway at the Findon Junction, including the on and off slip roads.

Improvements will also be made to the mainline between Findon Junction and south of the Cookston Road underpass.

Red road closed sign.
A series of road closures and diversions will be in place during the works. Image: Katie Paterson.

A counterflow system will be in place between 4am on Wednesday August 27 and 7.30pm on Thursday September 4.

Meanwhile, a series of lane closures will be imposed as the carriageway is replaced.

Lane closures will be in place between 7.30pm on Monday and 4am on Wednesday, and again between 7.30pm on Thursday September 4 and 6.30am on Friday September 5.

Diversions will be in place to help keep drivers moving amid the disruption, adding between two and four minutes to your journey.

Road closure and diversions

The following traffic measures are in place over the course of the roadworks.

  • A92 Charleston southbound on slip road – through traffic from Aberdeen will follow the A956 to the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Road and continue south to Stonehaven.
  • A92 Findon (Marywell/Nigg) southbound on and off slip roads – Traffic wishing to leave the A92 will continue to Badentoy and return on the northbound carriageway to exit at the Findon (Marywell/Nigg) northbound off slip road. Traffic wishing to join the A92 will follow Cookston Road and Muirend Road to join the southbound A92 at Badentoy.
  • Hillside Junction – Traffic wishing to travel south from Hillside will follow the A92 north and exit at Findon Junction and then onto Cookston Road and Muirend Road before rejoining the A92.
  • Between midnight and 4am on Wednesday August 27, the A92 northbound will be closed at Stonehaven. Traffic will be diverted via the AWPR.

A90 disruption

Drivers can also expect delays on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) as the route is refurbished.

Defects on the A90 will be addressed between Cleanhill and Milltimber, impacting both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Work began on Sunday and is expected to be completed by 6am on Sunday August 31.

Lane restrictions and temporary speed restrictions are in force throughout the day.

Meanwhile, a convoy will be in place through the night, between the Cleanhill roundabout and the Milltimber junction.

