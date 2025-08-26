South of Aberdeen roadworks: Closure schedule and diversions as drivers face delays on A90 and A92

Drivers will face delays to their daily commute in the coming weeks due to resurfacing works on the A92.

Meanwhile, drivers also face disruption on the A90 AWPR road as the two projects run at the same time.

Lane closures and congestion have slowed down the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road overnight as Amey contractors arrived on site.

The venture is part of a £1.2 million investment to upgrade the A92 southbound at Marywell and Portlethen.

It’s estimated more than 13,536 drivers use the road daily.

We have all the details you need to know about the A92 roadworks.

What can you expect on the A92 over the next 12 days?

Resurfacing works are due to be completed along the route by Friday, September 5.

Roadworks at both Marywell and Portlethen will be completed together to help “minimise disruption”.

The schemes have been designed to improve the A92 southbound carriageway at the Findon Junction, including the on and off slip roads.

Improvements will also be made to the mainline between Findon Junction and south of the Cookston Road underpass.

A counterflow system will be in place between 4am on Wednesday August 27 and 7.30pm on Thursday September 4.

Meanwhile, a series of lane closures will be imposed as the carriageway is replaced.

Lane closures will be in place between 7.30pm on Monday and 4am on Wednesday, and again between 7.30pm on Thursday September 4 and 6.30am on Friday September 5.

Diversions will be in place to help keep drivers moving amid the disruption, adding between two and four minutes to your journey.

Road closure and diversions

The following traffic measures are in place over the course of the roadworks.

A92 Charleston southbound on slip road – through traffic from Aberdeen will follow the A956 to the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Road and continue south to Stonehaven.

A92 Findon (Marywell/Nigg) southbound on and off slip roads – Traffic wishing to leave the A92 will continue to Badentoy and return on the northbound carriageway to exit at the Findon (Marywell/Nigg) northbound off slip road. Traffic wishing to join the A92 will follow Cookston Road and Muirend Road to join the southbound A92 at Badentoy.

Hillside Junction – Traffic wishing to travel south from Hillside will follow the A92 north and exit at Findon Junction and then onto Cookston Road and Muirend Road before rejoining the A92.

Between midnight and 4am on Wednesday August 27, the A92 northbound will be closed at Stonehaven. Traffic will be diverted via the AWPR.

A90 disruption

Drivers can also expect delays on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) as the route is refurbished.

Defects on the A90 will be addressed between Cleanhill and Milltimber, impacting both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Work began on Sunday and is expected to be completed by 6am on Sunday August 31.

Lane restrictions and temporary speed restrictions are in force throughout the day.

Meanwhile, a convoy will be in place through the night, between the Cleanhill roundabout and the Milltimber junction.