Incident reported after council-owned tractor crashes into Oban rail bridge

Network Rail has confirmed that a grass-cutting tractor, which struck a bridge on the main Oban to Glasgow line, caused no significant damage.

The sit-on mower-type vehicle, owned by Argyll and Bute Council, had been used to drive on the road between the council depot in Oban and Connel.

It was being used to cut council-maintained grass in the area.

On its return to Oban last Monday, it collided with another vehicle and then the bridge at the top of Glencruitten, near MacKay’s Pond.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage and is currently off the road.

No one was reported injured in the crash.

In August, Mossfield Stadium puts on some of the biggest events in its annual calendar, including shinty cup finals and the Argyllshire Gathering.

Staff have been seen using smaller lawn mowers to cut the grass pitch.

A Network Rail spokesperson said the incident was reported by the council to a “direct contact” rather than through its control centre.

“Following a report of a bridge strike, an engineer was sent to assess the structure,” they said. “Inspections confirm there to be superficial marks only.”

Argyll and Bute Council also issued a statement, confirming the tractor had been involved in a “minor road traffic accident with another vehicle near a railway bridge on the outskirts of Oban”.

The spokesperson added: “Council officers inspected the bridge, reported the incident to Network Rail and are awaiting their response.

“Tractors for agricultural use do not require road tax.”

