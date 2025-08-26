Incident reported after council-owned tractor crashes into Oban rail bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Incident reported after council-owned tractor crashes into Oban rail bridge

A grass-cutting machine struck the crossing and an engineer has been to assess the damage.

By Louise Glen
Oban tractor hits Oban bridge
The tractor was seen in a layby near to the railway bridge it struck. Image: Supplied.

Network Rail has confirmed that a grass-cutting tractor, which struck a bridge on the main Oban to Glasgow line, caused no significant damage.

The sit-on mower-type vehicle, owned by Argyll and Bute Council, had been used to drive on the road between the council depot in Oban and Connel.

It was being used to cut council-maintained grass in the area.

The damage by the tractor to the railway bridge near Oban.
Damage caused by a tractor to a railway bridge near Oban. Image: Supplied.

On its return to Oban last Monday, it collided with another vehicle and then the bridge at the top of Glencruitten, near MacKay’s Pond.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage and is currently off the road.

No one was reported injured in the crash.

In August, Mossfield Stadium puts on some of the biggest events in its annual calendar, including shinty cup finals and the Argyllshire Gathering.

Staff have been seen using smaller lawn mowers to cut the grass pitch.

Tractor in Oban rail bridge strike

A Network Rail spokesperson said the incident was reported by the council to a “direct contact” rather than through its control centre.

“Following a report of a bridge strike, an engineer was sent to assess the structure,” they said. “Inspections confirm there to be superficial marks only.”

Argyll and Bute Council also issued a statement, confirming the tractor had been involved in a “minor road traffic accident with another vehicle near a railway bridge on the outskirts of Oban”.

The spokesperson added: “Council officers inspected the bridge, reported the incident to Network Rail and are awaiting their response.

“Tractors for agricultural use do not require road tax.”

