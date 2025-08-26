Seven men in court after £1.7m drug busts in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seven men in court after £1.7m drug busts in Aberdeen city centre

It comes after police found cannabis farms in Aberdeen raids on Dee Street and Union Street.

By Louise Glen
Policeman standing outside for Thomas Cook building.
The front door of the building being guarded by police. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Seven men have been charged after police seized drugs worth more than £1.7 million during two separate raids in Aberdeen.

Officers made the discoveries across the city on Friday August 22, and Monday August 25, as part of ongoing efforts to tackle drug-related crime.

The first operation took place on Friday, August 22, when officers searched a premises on Dee Street.

Inside, they uncovered a large-scale cannabis cultivation with an estimated street value of £1,304,000.

Four men — aged 30, 35, 35 and 40 — were arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.

They appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday August 25.

Police officer standing outside former Pearl Lounge.
A police officer guards outside the vacated Pearl Lounge premises on Dee Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Union Street discovery

Just days later, on Monday August 25, officers carried out a second search at a premises on Union Street.

Another cannabis cultivation was found, this time with an estimated street value of £419,000.

Three men — aged 21, 35 and 36 — were arrested and charged following the discovery.

They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday August 26.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray described the operations as a major blow to those involved in the supply of drugs in the north-east.

He said: “These significant recoveries highlight our commitment to disrupting drug-related crime in our communities.

“It also reinforces our ongoing commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from the public is vital in removing drugs from our communities.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns around drugs to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”