Seven men in court after £1.7m drug busts in Aberdeen city centre

Seven men have been charged after police seized drugs worth more than £1.7 million during two separate raids in Aberdeen.

Officers made the discoveries across the city on Friday August 22, and Monday August 25, as part of ongoing efforts to tackle drug-related crime.

The first operation took place on Friday, August 22, when officers searched a premises on Dee Street.

Inside, they uncovered a large-scale cannabis cultivation with an estimated street value of £1,304,000.

Four men — aged 30, 35, 35 and 40 — were arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.

They appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday August 25.

Union Street discovery

Just days later, on Monday August 25, officers carried out a second search at a premises on Union Street.

Another cannabis cultivation was found, this time with an estimated street value of £419,000.

Three men — aged 21, 35 and 36 — were arrested and charged following the discovery.

They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday August 26.

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray described the operations as a major blow to those involved in the supply of drugs in the north-east.

He said: “These significant recoveries highlight our commitment to disrupting drug-related crime in our communities.

“It also reinforces our ongoing commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy.

“Information from the public is vital in removing drugs from our communities.

“I would encourage anyone with concerns around drugs to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”