Yardage restriction as ‘drivers banned’ at golf range after balls fired towards traffic and homes on North Deeside Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Yardage restriction as ‘drivers banned’ at golf range after balls fired towards traffic and homes on North Deeside Road

'Poorly behaved' golfers at Kippie Lodge who exceed the driving limit 'could face sanctions'.

By Graham Fleming
New rules are set to be implemented at Kippie Lodge. Image: Supplied
New rules are set to be implemented at Kippie Lodge. Image: Supplied

An Aberdeen country club has placed a yardage restriction on its driving range, warning “poorly behaved” golfers who break the rules could “face sanctions”.

Kippie Lodge in Milltimber has had several health and safety complaints after balls reportedly hit cars on North Deeside Road.

Golf balls have also been hit into Albyn playing fields and a house beyond the A93.

Bosses at the £105-per-month club say they were under pressure to prevent wayward strikes, and have implemented the new measures to “reduce the risk of accidents and injuries.”

Golfers at the range are now barred from using any wood-type clubs or drivers.

It comes after a message sent to all members of July 31 accusing some members of “poor behaviour” on the range.

That led to new rules to ban golfers from hitting shots that exceed 250 yards.

But despite that, club bosses said that some have chosen “to deliberately ignore the rules.”

Golfers could be banned for wayward strikes

A letter to members seen by the Press and Journal previously warned that offenders face a ban from the range for six months or even having their membership suspended.

A new statement, issued by club director Robin Caldwell, reads: “The simplest solution to this risk is to impose a distance limit on drives.

“This distance is still to be confirmed, but it is expected to be 250 yards. Members must not exceed this distance.

“The recent addition of Top Tracer software at the Kippie Lodge driving range allows us to monitor all shots, and any that breach the boundary are recorded.

“Any member that exceeds this distance will face sanctions.

“I hope that the introduction of this rule will satisfy the underwriters and I expect a response from our insurers next week.”

A map shows the driving range as well as the A93 road. Image: DC Thomson.

However, the addition of a new “sail” like barrier is hoped to prevent balls from landing in Albyn’s playing grounds.

The barriers are to be custom-designed and manufactured and are expected to be installed next week.

A similar barrier is also being considered for the club’s boundary with the North Deeside Road.

New rules at Kippie Lodge branded ‘a joke’ by member

One member, who spoke anonymously to The P&J, expressed their anger over the new rules at Kippie Lodge.

They said: “It’s a joke. I’m not sure how it can be called a driving range if you are not allowed to use your driver.

“Members pay a lot of money to use the facilities at the club. It would be a shame if people aren’t allowed to get full use of their membership.

“Hopefully this gets reversed.”

“High winds” at the centre have also been partially blamed for sending the balls into oncoming traffic.

Staff have also invested in an anemometer which records the current wind speeds.

They also say further club restrictions could be put in place when the wind speed is too high.

Safety is ‘paramount’ to Kippie Lodge

A Kippie Lodge spokesperson said: “Safety is paramount to us.

“As soon as we realised that we might have an issue, we put these restrictions in place.

“The maximum club allowed in our range at this juncture is a five-iron, until we put further measures in place.

“We are a family club and safety is the most important.

“We felt like we had a problem and we acted quickly to put in restrictions and mitigations and sanctions to keep everyone safe.”

Kippie Lodge review: How’s the food at the Aberdeen leisure club?

Conversation