Yardage restriction as ‘drivers banned’ at golf range after balls fired towards traffic and homes on North Deeside Road

An Aberdeen country club has placed a yardage restriction on its driving range, warning “poorly behaved” golfers who break the rules could “face sanctions”.

Kippie Lodge in Milltimber has had several health and safety complaints after balls reportedly hit cars on North Deeside Road.

Golf balls have also been hit into Albyn playing fields and a house beyond the A93.

Bosses at the £105-per-month club say they were under pressure to prevent wayward strikes, and have implemented the new measures to “reduce the risk of accidents and injuries.”

Golfers at the range are now barred from using any wood-type clubs or drivers.

It comes after a message sent to all members of July 31 accusing some members of “poor behaviour” on the range.

That led to new rules to ban golfers from hitting shots that exceed 250 yards.

But despite that, club bosses said that some have chosen “to deliberately ignore the rules.”

Golfers could be banned for wayward strikes

A letter to members seen by the Press and Journal previously warned that offenders face a ban from the range for six months or even having their membership suspended.

A new statement, issued by club director Robin Caldwell, reads: “The simplest solution to this risk is to impose a distance limit on drives.

“This distance is still to be confirmed, but it is expected to be 250 yards. Members must not exceed this distance.

“The recent addition of Top Tracer software at the Kippie Lodge driving range allows us to monitor all shots, and any that breach the boundary are recorded.

“Any member that exceeds this distance will face sanctions.

“I hope that the introduction of this rule will satisfy the underwriters and I expect a response from our insurers next week.”

However, the addition of a new “sail” like barrier is hoped to prevent balls from landing in Albyn’s playing grounds.

The barriers are to be custom-designed and manufactured and are expected to be installed next week.

A similar barrier is also being considered for the club’s boundary with the North Deeside Road.

New rules at Kippie Lodge branded ‘a joke’ by member

One member, who spoke anonymously to The P&J, expressed their anger over the new rules at Kippie Lodge.

They said: “It’s a joke. I’m not sure how it can be called a driving range if you are not allowed to use your driver.

“Members pay a lot of money to use the facilities at the club. It would be a shame if people aren’t allowed to get full use of their membership.

“Hopefully this gets reversed.”

“High winds” at the centre have also been partially blamed for sending the balls into oncoming traffic.

Staff have also invested in an anemometer which records the current wind speeds.

They also say further club restrictions could be put in place when the wind speed is too high.

Safety is ‘paramount’ to Kippie Lodge

A Kippie Lodge spokesperson said: “Safety is paramount to us.

“As soon as we realised that we might have an issue, we put these restrictions in place.

“The maximum club allowed in our range at this juncture is a five-iron, until we put further measures in place.

“We are a family club and safety is the most important.

“We felt like we had a problem and we acted quickly to put in restrictions and mitigations and sanctions to keep everyone safe.”

