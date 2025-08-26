Football fan gets home in time for match after first ‘total wrist replacement’ in Stornoway

A pensioner from Lewis has become the first patient in the Western Isles to receive a full wrist replacement — and he was back home in time to watch his team play on TV.

Donald Morrison went under the knife at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway on August 5, in a landmark operation hailed as a medical first for the islands.

The pioneering procedure — a Motec total wrist replacement — was carried out by Glasgow-based consultant hand and wrist surgeon Mr Grzegorz Sianos, with the backing of a specialist theatre team.

Mr Morrison said he couldn’t fault the care.

“It went very well. Everything went great and the surgeon and anaesthetist were excellent. I couldn’t have wished for a better service,” he said.

And having the operation close to home meant he didn’t miss a thing.

“I was home that night – just in time to see the Rangers match!” he added.

Care after wrist transplant in Stornoway hospital was ‘great’

Mr Sianos praised the Western Isles team for helping deliver cutting-edge surgery in one of Scotland’s most remote hospitals.

He said occupational therapist Jenny Hill would now play a key role in Donald’s recovery.

NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson called the breakthrough “fantastic”, adding: “It’s testament to the whole team led by Mr Sianos. Well done to them and best wishes to the patient.”

Special thanks were also paid to theatre, anaesthetic and clinical support staff, as well as the makers of the Motec wrist prosthesis.

Mr Sianos added: “Stornoway lies on the same latitude as Linköping, Sweden, where this prosthesis was designed.

“It’s humbling and inspiring to see how innovation can reach even the most remote communities.”

