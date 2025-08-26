Football fan gets home in time for match after first ‘total wrist replacement’ in Stornoway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Football fan gets home in time for match after first ‘total wrist replacement’ in Stornoway

Donald Morrison heaped praised on the team of medics who carried out the 'cutting edge' surgery.

By Louise Glen
Rangers fan undergoes first wrist operation in Stornoway.
After his wrist operation, Donald Morrison from Lewis was home in time for the Rangers' match. Image: NHS Western Isles.

A pensioner from Lewis has become the first patient in the Western Isles to receive a full wrist replacement — and he was back home in time to watch his team play on TV.

Donald Morrison went under the knife at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway on August 5, in a landmark operation hailed as a medical first for the islands.

The pioneering procedure — a Motec total wrist replacement — was carried out by Glasgow-based consultant hand and wrist surgeon Mr Grzegorz Sianos, with the backing of a specialist theatre team.

Mr Morrison said he couldn’t fault the care.

“It went very well. Everything went great and the surgeon and anaesthetist were excellent. I couldn’t have wished for a better service,” he said.

And having the operation close to home meant he didn’t miss a thing.
“I was home that night – just in time to see the Rangers match!” he added.

Rangers fan undergoes first wrist operation in Stornoway.
The team that performed the first-ever wrist replacement took place in the Western Isles. Image: NHS Western Isles.

Care after wrist transplant in Stornoway hospital was ‘great’

Mr Sianos praised the Western Isles team for helping deliver cutting-edge surgery in one of Scotland’s most remote hospitals.

He said occupational therapist Jenny Hill would now play a key role in Donald’s recovery.

NHS Western Isles chief executive Gordon Jamieson called the breakthrough “fantastic”, adding: “It’s testament to the whole team led by Mr Sianos. Well done to them and best wishes to the patient.”

Special thanks were also paid to theatre, anaesthetic and clinical support staff, as well as the makers of the Motec wrist prosthesis.

Mr Sianos added: “Stornoway lies on the same latitude as Linköping, Sweden, where this prosthesis was designed.

“It’s humbling and inspiring to see how innovation can reach even the most remote communities.”

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here.

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat

Conversation