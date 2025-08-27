Debate: Has the time come to legalise cannabis?

It seems like not a week goes by without another cannabis farm being discovered and dismantled by police.

While each raid and prosecution is certainly a blow to organised crime, are these actions really a long-term, sensible solution to a problem that shows no sign of abating?

Other developed countries, like Canada, Germany and the USA, think that legalisation is the answer – but, unlike euthanasia, a national debate of the issues hasn’t happened in this country yet.

No one is suggesting that the arguments for and against the legalisation of cannabis are simple or clear-cut.

It’s a messy, thorny topic, and it would be unfair to dismiss the concerns of anyone.

Where do you stand?

Do you hold the view that legalisation would take the drugs out of the hands of criminal gangs and free up the police to focus on the other problems in society?

If cannabis were sold legally, it would undoubtedly result in a tax windfall to the treasury – but how would you like to see it used?

Others say that the negatives far outweigh the positives.

There are those who highlight the medicinal health benefits of cannabis, however, the mental health problems caused by its use are well-documented and undeniable. And then there’s the concern that cannabis could act as a ‘gateway’ drug to harder substances.

Are we as a society equipped to deal with the side effects – social, medical and criminal – of the drug?

From a policing point of view, is it naive to think removing cannabis from the hands of criminal gangs will somehow make our streets safer? Won’t they just focus on different substances – or continue growing and selling cannabis that undercuts “official” sources?

What do you think?

Have your say in our comments section below

Our crime and courts editor Ewan Cameron will respond between 10am and 11am on Thursday.