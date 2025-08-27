Inspectors raise concerns over ‘bullying’ culture at Fraserburgh care service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Inspectors raise concerns over ‘bullying’ culture at Fraserburgh care service

The Care Inspectorate has given Fraserburgh's 'Real Life Options' housing service two months to address failings

By Regan Parsons
The Real Life Options Housing Support Service in Fraserburgh
The Fraserburgh Real Life Options service has been given two months to make improvements. Image: Google

Inspectors have raised major concerns over safety and care, including bullying, at Fraserburgh’s ‘Real Life Options’ housing service.

Multiple failings have been outlined in a twelve-page report that orders the service to make urgent improvement.

Bosses have been given just two months to address the serious issues identified in the report, which gave the service a score of just two out of six.

That represents an overall rating of “weak” for the service, which provides care and to adults with learning disabilities and autism and supports them in their own tenancies.

Real Life Options said they were “disappointed” with the findings and a “comprehensive action plan” would be implemented “immediately”.

What were the report’s key findings?

Inspectors, who visited in July, found that people were not always treated with kindness, staff lacked training and leadership was weak.

The service, based at Ark Court on Henderson Road, was also criticised for an overall poor culture and ineffective care planning.

In one case they noted that one individual who had lost their hearing aids had been left to go without for two years.

Staff, meanwhile, said there was a bullying culture and a lack of support from managers.

A spokesperson for Real Life Options said: “We acknowledge the recent inspection findings and are disappointed with the grade received.

“We fully respect the Care Inspectorate’s findings and will be working closely with them to deliver the necessary improvements.”

The service said work on a comprehensive action plan will begin immediately.

“A detailed action plan is already underway, with immediate actions implemented to drive change and improvement,” they added.

“We will robustly review all actions taken to ensure they meet the needs of the people we support and that our practice reflects both regulatory standards and their expectations.”

Inspectors evaluated the service across four key areas:

  •  Support for people’s wellbeing
  • Quality of leadership
  • Strength of the staff team
  • Planning of care and support.

Each area was graded on a scale from one (unsatisfactory) to six (excellent).

The service received a score of two out of six in every area, which was labelled as ‘weak’.

Inspectors say ‘people were not always treated kindly’

Inspectors raised serious concerns about the behaviour of staff and their interactions with the people in their care.

They noted: “Some staff argued and spoke sharply with people, causing people to become more distressed.

“People with complex care needs were also not supported well.”

Inspectors also heard reports that some people were told they “wouldn’t get out if they didn’t behave”.

In one specific case, they heard one person had not been helped to replace lost hearing aids, leaving their communication needs unmet for two years.

Staff also failed to follow up on a medication change, meaning a person went without necessary anxiety medication for over a month.

Concerns also included that some people were being recorded without proper reason or oversight.

To address these failings, inspectors say that by October 27, staff must have the necessary skills and training to keep people safe and treat them with dignity.

Furthermore, staff must not subject residents to unnecessary and unmonitored restrictions or restraints and ensure people are supported to maintain good health.

Significant weaknesses in leadership at Fraserburgh housing service

Inspectors noted that identified strengths were outweighed by significant weaknesses in the ‘quality of leadership’.

Significant injuries and unplanned events were not consistently recorded or investigated, say inspectors.

In addition, audits covering medication, care plans, and health and safety were either ineffective or out of date.

The care service is now required to improve their management of allegations of harm and unplanned events.

‘Bullying’ culture within staff team at Fraserburgh service

Inspectors found that neither people using the service nor staff experienced a welcoming or supportive atmosphere.

They heard reports from the care service team that several staff members “did not get along”.

A “bullying” culture was also described by employees, who also said leaders did not provide adequate support.

As a result, staff meetings had low attendance, meaning there were reduced opportunities for performance reviews and practice guidance.

Conversation