Inspectors raise concerns over ‘bullying’ culture at Fraserburgh care service

Inspectors have raised major concerns over safety and care, including bullying, at Fraserburgh’s ‘Real Life Options’ housing service.

Multiple failings have been outlined in a twelve-page report that orders the service to make urgent improvement.

Bosses have been given just two months to address the serious issues identified in the report, which gave the service a score of just two out of six.

That represents an overall rating of “weak” for the service, which provides care and to adults with learning disabilities and autism and supports them in their own tenancies.

Real Life Options said they were “disappointed” with the findings and a “comprehensive action plan” would be implemented “immediately”.

What were the report’s key findings?

Inspectors, who visited in July, found that people were not always treated with kindness, staff lacked training and leadership was weak.

The service, based at Ark Court on Henderson Road, was also criticised for an overall poor culture and ineffective care planning.

In one case they noted that one individual who had lost their hearing aids had been left to go without for two years.

Staff, meanwhile, said there was a bullying culture and a lack of support from managers.

A spokesperson for Real Life Options said: “We acknowledge the recent inspection findings and are disappointed with the grade received.

“We fully respect the Care Inspectorate’s findings and will be working closely with them to deliver the necessary improvements.”

The service said work on a comprehensive action plan will begin immediately.

“A detailed action plan is already underway, with immediate actions implemented to drive change and improvement,” they added.

“We will robustly review all actions taken to ensure they meet the needs of the people we support and that our practice reflects both regulatory standards and their expectations.”

Inspectors evaluated the service across four key areas:

Support for people’s wellbeing

Quality of leadership

Strength of the staff team

Planning of care and support.

Each area was graded on a scale from one (unsatisfactory) to six (excellent).

The service received a score of two out of six in every area, which was labelled as ‘weak’.

Inspectors say ‘people were not always treated kindly’

Inspectors raised serious concerns about the behaviour of staff and their interactions with the people in their care.

They noted: “Some staff argued and spoke sharply with people, causing people to become more distressed.

“People with complex care needs were also not supported well.”

Inspectors also heard reports that some people were told they “wouldn’t get out if they didn’t behave”.

In one specific case, they heard one person had not been helped to replace lost hearing aids, leaving their communication needs unmet for two years.

Staff also failed to follow up on a medication change, meaning a person went without necessary anxiety medication for over a month.

Concerns also included that some people were being recorded without proper reason or oversight.

To address these failings, inspectors say that by October 27, staff must have the necessary skills and training to keep people safe and treat them with dignity.

Furthermore, staff must not subject residents to unnecessary and unmonitored restrictions or restraints and ensure people are supported to maintain good health.

Significant weaknesses in leadership at Fraserburgh housing service

Inspectors noted that identified strengths were outweighed by significant weaknesses in the ‘quality of leadership’.

Significant injuries and unplanned events were not consistently recorded or investigated, say inspectors.

In addition, audits covering medication, care plans, and health and safety were either ineffective or out of date.

The care service is now required to improve their management of allegations of harm and unplanned events.

‘Bullying’ culture within staff team at Fraserburgh service

Inspectors found that neither people using the service nor staff experienced a welcoming or supportive atmosphere.

They heard reports from the care service team that several staff members “did not get along”.

A “bullying” culture was also described by employees, who also said leaders did not provide adequate support.

As a result, staff meetings had low attendance, meaning there were reduced opportunities for performance reviews and practice guidance.