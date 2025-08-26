Car ‘flips on to roof’ after hitting parked vehicle on Banff residential street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Car ‘flips on to roof’ after hitting parked vehicle on Banff residential street

A woman has been arrested following the incident.

By Graham Fleming
Side of police van with blue and yellow stripes.
A woman has been arrested. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A woman has been arrested after a car flipped on to its roof following a crash at St Catherine Street in Banff.

Police were called to the residential street this morning after the incident which happened around 8.30am this morning.

That’s after a car was said to have flipped upside down after colliding with a parked car.

A woman was arrested at the scene by officers and the road while officers investigated the incident.

One eyewitness, who came across the crash scene, told The Press and Journal she saw a car “on its roof”.

The stricken vehicle and a “parked car” had earlier collided, she claimed.

“I was walking down St Catherine Street going down to the chiropodist. It was at the junction with Campbell Street,” she said.

The woman said two ambulances and two fire appliances had been sent to help those affected.

Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene, but there were no injuries and no-one was taken to hospital.

Woman arrested after St Catherine Street crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30am on Tuesday August 26, officers received a report of a single vehicle crash on St Catherine Street, Banff.

“A 35-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The road has now reopened.

