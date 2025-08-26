Car ‘flips on to roof’ after hitting parked vehicle on Banff residential street

A woman has been arrested after a car flipped on to its roof following a crash at St Catherine Street in Banff.

Police were called to the residential street this morning after the incident which happened around 8.30am this morning.

That’s after a car was said to have flipped upside down after colliding with a parked car.

A woman was arrested at the scene by officers and the road while officers investigated the incident.

One eyewitness, who came across the crash scene, told The Press and Journal she saw a car “on its roof”.

The stricken vehicle and a “parked car” had earlier collided, she claimed.

“I was walking down St Catherine Street going down to the chiropodist. It was at the junction with Campbell Street,” she said.

The woman said two ambulances and two fire appliances had been sent to help those affected.

Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene, but there were no injuries and no-one was taken to hospital.

Woman arrested after St Catherine Street crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30am on Tuesday August 26, officers received a report of a single vehicle crash on St Catherine Street, Banff.

“A 35-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The road has now reopened.