Man and dog rescued by helicopter after getting cut off on Portsoy coast

A man and his dog have been rescued after getting stranded on rocks in the North Sea coastal village of Portsoy.

Coastguard were alerted to the incident at around 2.50pm this afternoon.

Teams from Portsoy, Buckie and Macduff coastguard were sent out to help.

A lifeboat was also drafted to the scene in Aberdeenshire for assistance.

The man and his golden retriever were winched to safety by a Coastguard rescue helicopter from Inverness.

Man and dog ‘cut off on a rock’

A spokesman for Aberdeen Coastguard said: “They were cut off on a rock just near Portsoy Outdoor Pool.

“It was too shallow for the lifeboat to get in and too far out for the coastguard teams.”