Gallery: Portsoy 75 Club marks 50 years of community and heritage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Gallery: Portsoy 75 Club marks 50 years of community and heritage

Portsoy 75 Club celebrates its 50th anniversary with a weekend full of vibrant entertainment and community spirit.

Shetland Vikings from the Jarl Squads of Lerwick, Cunningsburgh and Bressay parade through Portsoy. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Shetland Vikings from the Jarl Squads of Lerwick, Cunningsburgh and Bressay parade through Portsoy. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady, Gemma Bibby & Sandy McCook

There was a huge turnout this weekend as this year Portsoy 75 Club celebrates its 50th anniversary and Portsoy Thrift Shop celebrates its 25th Anniversary.

From August August 29 to 31, the Portsoy 75 Club celebrated its 50th Anniversary. It kicked off with a night of dancing to North East band Mustang at the Tattie Sheds on the Friday.

On Saturday, there was a lively Gala day at Loch Soy, entertaining visitors with a vibrant mix of children’s activities, entertainment, stalls, catering, and much more.

Followed by a spectacular torchlit procession in the evening by Shetland’s Up Helly Aa Viking Jarl Squads through the streets of Portsoy, and then a family-friendly ceilidh at the Tattie Sheds by Loch Soy, with music from Galik Bred, keeping spirits high.

Chris McKay, Chair of the Portsoy 75 Club said “Over the past 50 years, Portsoy 75 Club has generated in excess of £750,000 of economic activity to the benefit of the people and businesses of Portsoy and surrounding area”

On the final day, Portsoy Church Centre held an Afternoon Tea Dance for senior citizens of Portsoy, Sandend & Fordyce.

P&J photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture all the activity.

Pupils of Banff Academy and Banff Primary School, along with members of the Cullen Sea School Boat Builders, with the Viking galley they built, ready to be set alight during the procession. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Visitors join in with the Viking festivities. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Vivien Rae, one of the event organisers along with (L-R) Graham Nicolson, Joe Christie, Chris Sim and Kenny Groats. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Posing with the Vikings. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Evie Grains of the Lerwick Jarl Squad. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Robert Halcrow, Geoff and Liz Scotland of Banchory and Kevin Adamson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Discussing the details prior to the procession. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Shetland Vikings from the Jarl Squads of Lerwick, Cunningsburgh and Bressay. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Event organiser Vivien Rae adopts the head gear for the event. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The combined Jarls squads in front of the galley which was later burned. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
In costume and ready to go. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The procession begins. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The burning torches led by pipe bands make their way to the old harbour for the burning of the galley. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Burning torches parade through the streets. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The procession makes it’s way through the streets. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Crowds gather to watch the event. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The burning torches led by pipe bands make their way to the old harbour for the burning of the galley. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The burning torches led by pipe bands make their way to the old harbour for the burning of the galley. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The pipe band leads the procession. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The old harbour of Portsoy is lined with spectators using every vantage point to see the Viking Jarl Squads parade with their flaming torches before setting the galley alight on the foreshore. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The old harbour of Portsoy is packed with spectators. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The weather didn’t put off the spectators. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Crowds gather to watch the procession. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The flaming torches set the galley alight on the foreshore. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Spectators watch as the galley burns. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Current Lerwick Jarl, Calum Grains with the remains of the galley as she burns on the foreshore. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Conversation