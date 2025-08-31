Gallery: Portsoy 75 Club marks 50 years of community and heritage

There was a huge turnout this weekend as this year Portsoy 75 Club celebrates its 50th anniversary and Portsoy Thrift Shop celebrates its 25th Anniversary.

From August August 29 to 31, the Portsoy 75 Club celebrated its 50th Anniversary. It kicked off with a night of dancing to North East band Mustang at the Tattie Sheds on the Friday.

On Saturday, there was a lively Gala day at Loch Soy, entertaining visitors with a vibrant mix of children’s activities, entertainment, stalls, catering, and much more.

Followed by a spectacular torchlit procession in the evening by Shetland’s Up Helly Aa Viking Jarl Squads through the streets of Portsoy, and then a family-friendly ceilidh at the Tattie Sheds by Loch Soy, with music from Galik Bred, keeping spirits high.

Chris McKay, Chair of the Portsoy 75 Club said “Over the past 50 years, Portsoy 75 Club has generated in excess of £750,000 of economic activity to the benefit of the people and businesses of Portsoy and surrounding area”

On the final day, Portsoy Church Centre held an Afternoon Tea Dance for senior citizens of Portsoy, Sandend & Fordyce.

P&J photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture all the activity.