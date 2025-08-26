Aberdeenshire magician and puppet appear on BBC’s The Repair Shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeenshire magician and puppet appear on BBC’s The Repair Shop

Puppet Hamish received a makeover from bear ladies Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell.

By Chris Cromar
Hamish and Jeff.
Hamish and Jeff were on tonight's The Repair Shop on BBC One. Image: BBC.

An Aberdeenshire magician and his disheveled sidekick puppet have appeared on tonight’s The Repair Shop on BBC One.

Hamish the puppet, who is owned by Jeff from Newmachar, was in need of a some TLC after wear and tear left him in pieces.

“He’s in a little bit of a sad state,” his owner told the programme’s bear ladies Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell.

Bought at a magic convention, “probably about 20 years ago”, one of his arms was off.

Hamish.
Hamish was feeling a bit down prior to his transformation. Image: BBC.

However, rather than replacing him, the Newmachar magician has a soft spot for the puppet.

“As soon as I saw him, I had to just have him,” he said.

And Hamish was a big hit with audiences in the north-east too.

“As soon as they see his face and he opens his mouth with a great big smile everybody loves him.

Hamish and Jeff.
Hamish and Jeff used to perform regularly. Image: BBC.

“It’s more than 10 years since I last performed with him and people still ask about him.

“He’s such a cool, little dude and he’s just the life and soul of the show.”

Hamish: ‘One of a kind’

Created in the 1990s by puppeteer David Showler, it is believed there is only one Hamish.

His owner said: “As far as I’m aware, Hamish is one of a kind which is why I would love him to have a new lease of life.”

Hamish.
Hamish is as good as news and is ready to get on stage. Image: BBC.

Using new joints, fresh stuffing and expressive eyes, Julie and Amanda from The Repair Shop helped to revive Hamish’s charm.

When Jeff saw the completed makeover of puppet – which saw it dressed in tartan trousers – he exclaimed: “My gosh. Wow, look at him.”

“He looks so cool. Thank you so much, that is incredible.”

Plans to perform together

And now the pair can go on the road again and entertain audiences.

“We’re definitely ready to perform together again, Jeff said.

He added: “As long as we both remember what the act was.”

Conversation