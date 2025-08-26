Aberdeenshire magician and puppet appear on BBC’s The Repair Shop

An Aberdeenshire magician and his disheveled sidekick puppet have appeared on tonight’s The Repair Shop on BBC One.

Hamish the puppet, who is owned by Jeff from Newmachar, was in need of a some TLC after wear and tear left him in pieces.

“He’s in a little bit of a sad state,” his owner told the programme’s bear ladies Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell.

Bought at a magic convention, “probably about 20 years ago”, one of his arms was off.

However, rather than replacing him, the Newmachar magician has a soft spot for the puppet.

“As soon as I saw him, I had to just have him,” he said.

And Hamish was a big hit with audiences in the north-east too.

“As soon as they see his face and he opens his mouth with a great big smile everybody loves him.

“It’s more than 10 years since I last performed with him and people still ask about him.

“He’s such a cool, little dude and he’s just the life and soul of the show.”

Hamish: ‘One of a kind’

Created in the 1990s by puppeteer David Showler, it is believed there is only one Hamish.

His owner said: “As far as I’m aware, Hamish is one of a kind which is why I would love him to have a new lease of life.”

Using new joints, fresh stuffing and expressive eyes, Julie and Amanda from The Repair Shop helped to revive Hamish’s charm.

When Jeff saw the completed makeover of puppet – which saw it dressed in tartan trousers – he exclaimed: “My gosh. Wow, look at him.”

“He looks so cool. Thank you so much, that is incredible.”

Plans to perform together

And now the pair can go on the road again and entertain audiences.

“We’re definitely ready to perform together again, Jeff said.

He added: “As long as we both remember what the act was.”