Cocaine worth £10,000 seized in police raids on Isle of Barra

Two have been arrested following drugs raids in Castlebay.

By Louise Glen
Police officer in yellow jacket. cocaine barra
Cocaine worth £10,000 was found on the Isle of Barra. Image: Police Scotland

Cocaine with an estimated street value of £10,000 has been seized following police raids on the Isle of Barra.

Officers from the Western Isles, supported by sniffer dog Viv executed search warrants at two addresses in Castlebay last Friday.

They recovered cocaine worth around £10,000 and £2,085 in cash.

Two arrested on Barra as cocaine and cash recovered

A 41-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were arrested and charged.

Both are due to appear at Lochmaddy Sheriff Court on Wednesday September 3.

Chief Inspector Ross McCartney welcomed the success of the operation and underlined the importance of tackling the drug trade in remote communities.

He said: “Police Scotland is committed to tackling drug dealing in our communities. This proactive enforcement and recovery outlines our commitment to taking action against those involved in drug dealing, regardless of location.

“The public’s help is crucial when it comes to tackling drug dealing in our communities. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their continued support for Police Dog Viv and her handler.”

Police say the Western Isles have long faced challenges with drug supply routes from the mainland, and that seizures like this are part of a wider strategy to disrupt the trade.

