EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen homeowners told of concrete danger YEARS AFTER city council received Raac warning

Council chiefs missed an opportunity to tackle Aberdeen’s Raac crisis years earlier, it has been revealed, leaving homeowners furious that their misery could have been avoided.

“They knew, and did nothing about it,” argued Torry Community Raac Campaigners on finding out a warning email was sent to Aberdeen City Council two years before homes began to be assessed for Raac, and before some homeowners purchased their properties.

In this special report, The Press and Journal can exclusively reveal information obtained through extensive investigations and Freedom of Information (FOI) requests, including an “alert” sent from the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) on October 1 2021.

Read on for:

Evidence that Aberdeen City Council received a Raac warning years before it started assessing city homes

Another council leader’s fears that post-war builds such as Balnagask were at risk

Raac homeowner’s reaction to buying their homes AFTER Cosla warnings were issued

ACC housing plans showing clear mentions of Siporex (a type of Raac)

The Press and Journal archive reports from the “Heartbreak Housing Estate”…

How did this latest chapter in Aberdeen’s Raac saga begin?

Suspecting local authority bosses would have shared information about the impending concrete crisis some years before action was taken in Aberdeen, we submitted Freedom of Information requests to multiple councils in Scotland.

We found that request to warn “all Scottish local authorities”, which came from West Lothian Council leader Lawrence Fitzpatrick. He asked his council’s chief executive to write to Cosla in June 2021, asking for a report documenting their experience of Raac, to be distributed to other councils as a matter of urgency.

When tabling the motion to alert other councils, he said: “The specification which has caused the problems [in West Lothian] in all probability will extend throughout Scotland, particularly in the New Towns.”

It appears that following a September meeting in 2021 of the Cosla Environment and Economy team his request was carried forward, and an email was then sent on October 1 with the West Lothian Council report attached.

Though recipient email addresses were redacted, Cosla confirmed that Aberdeen City Council was on the list.

And while we’ve been informed that it will take further FOI requests to establish who at Aberdeen City Council received the email, an Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman has confirmed that the email was received.

Having received the alert, did anyone ask the West Lothian Council boss for more crucial information?

We spoke to Councillor Fitzpatrick to find out.

“No one. It was an alert that went out, but no one ever came back to us that I know of.”

Had anyone from ACC spoken to the West Lothian Council leader and asked about Raac in their buildings, they would have been told it was in schools like St Kentigern’s Academy, costing around £35m to be fixed. And pertinently, though seemingly an anomaly, it was also found in the “oddly-shaped homes of Deans South.”

Condemned in 2004 due to the use of Siporex (a type of Raac) in the roofs and walls, residents of the angular homes, not entirely dissimilar to the hen houses of Balnagask, fought for 20 years to be given like-for-like properties.

“I knew that the issues we were facing would be common across Scotland,” he added. “In new towns like Livingston, but in any area with quickly and cheaply constructed post-war builds.”

Like Balnagask.

What difference could the West Lothian warning have made?

His “alert” was delivered a full two years before corporate landlord Stephen Booth presented an update to the October 2023 Aberdeen City Council meeting, detailing the status of Raac in public buildings such as schools.

That was also the first time Mr Booth publicly mentioned that it could be in the fabric of 500+ Balnagask “hen houses.”

Although some homeowners bought their properties decades ago under Right to Buy schemes, others only moved in after 2021, meaning earlier assessments could have stopped at least some families buying doomed houses.

When did ACC realise Raac was a component in more than 500 homes?

In trying to establish when, even behind closed chamber doors, the unstable concrete was a known issue in homes, we found mention of Raac on page 131 in the council’s audited 2021/22 accounts.

There is no mention of Raac in the following year’s accounts.

Further FOI requests also revealed a conversation dating from May 2023 between the Aberdeen City Council chief financial officer Jonathan Belford and his counterpart in East Lothian Council.

Hoping to establish how far along the Raac track other councils were, on May 23 2023 it was noted that East Lothian had discovered structural issues arising from Raac in a leisure centre, theatre and at least one secondary school.

“I understand that this is a widespread problem in many buildings particularly constructed in the UK from mid 1950s to mid 1980s,” the CFO of East Lothian Council wrote. “Is anyone else facing similar issues arising from this? I understand the issue was identified a few years ago but the impact for us has only recently been identified… Is anyone else facing similar issues?”

Aberdeen’s chief officer (finance), Jonathan Belford, replied a week later on May 30: “Response provided by our property team…

“We have reviewed all properties and have a management plan in place. Use of RAAC was identified in nine buildings (schools, swimming pool and corporate building), and nothing identified in our housing stock.”

Yet five months later Mr Booth revealed it was indeed in housing stock – the Balnagask homes.

Were no homes checked two years on from Cosla warning?

We asked ACC whether houses had been assessed and deemed safe, or if by May 2023 there was still no action taken regarding the Balngask homes.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “In 2021, local authorities were advised as to problems with RAAC, with a focus around schools and public buildings.

“In May 2023, when a financial update was produced, it had not been established that RAAC was present in Aberdeen’s housing stock.

“Following a renewed emphasis in August 2023 and in keeping with the Council’s proactive approach, a desktop exercise was undertaken and the results reported in October 2023.

“Because this indicated that some properties may be affected, the Council immediately commissioned survey work to help provide a definitive answer.

“Throughout its investigations, the Council has been open about the process and the findings, informing residents at every stage, while trying to manage the situation in a sensitive and evidence-based manner.”

Why were no housing checks done until 2023 if a warning was issued in 2021?

It can’t have been a complete surprise that Raac could be present in the Torry estate.

The Cosla warning email of 2021 came two years after the 2019 Standing Committee on Structural Safety(SCoSS) alert on the failure of RAAC planks, which stated: “it is believed that RAAC planks are present in many types of buildings. This Alert is to emphasise the potential risks from such construction, most of which dates back to between the 1960-80s.”

The Balnagask build took place in the early 1960s.

Had a “desktop” survey been undertaken on Aberdeen houses and larger public buildings concurrently, campaigners believe risky Raac would have been identified sooner, stopping numerous homeowners from purchasing defective homes.

Lynn Winstaley, founder of the Torry Community Raac Campaign group, bought her home using pension and inheritance money in April 2022.

“I would never have bought my house had this been identified sooner,” said Lynn, who is facing a five-figure loss on her property’s value if she sells it back to the council.

“It feels to us like they had a warning and didn’t do anything with it. We know they had to look at schools and buildings like that but for the coin to not even drop that it’s likely in houses too feels negligent, not to mention it could have put us at risk.”

Reactions to council inaction lay bare families’ anger over injustice

Ray Davidson, also of the TCRC group, was scathing in his response.

“This was no isolated alert. It followed repeated warnings, including the 2019 SCOSS report and earlier BRE findings, all urging councils to identify, inspect, and maintain RAAC-affected buildings. ACC’s own records confirmed RAAC’s presence in Balnagask, yet the council failed to act until 2023 — years after the alarms were sounded.

“The evidence is now undeniable: ACC knew. It had internal records confirming RAAC in the Balnagask properties, it received multiple warnings to act, and it did nothing.

“Instead, the council denied awareness, denied responsibility, and let residents buy and live in unsafe homes — only to now try to force them to leave under threat, without fair compensation.

“The result? Families unknowingly bought homes riddled with RAAC, only to see property values collapse, their lives disrupted, and their futures left uncertain. Now, insult is added to injury: ACC is pressuring residents to vacate their homes on safety grounds — a crisis of its own making — while still refusing to offer fair compensation.

This is not mere oversight. It is a systemic failure with devastating real-world consequences.”

Fact check: Do the Aberdeen housing plans clearly show Raac?

Yes, Ray is correct in his assertion that internal records confirm Raac.

On original architectural plans, “siporex decks” are clearly marked, alongside the instruction to cover the Raac planks in two coats of a bituminous waterproof liquid called Briccsonite.

This was necessary because Siporex – produced in a factory in Lanarkshire – was marketed for its cheap, lightweight but porous properties.

The Aberdeen plans adding a waterproof instruction, arguably shows the architect’s knowledge of Raac being susceptible to water ingress.

We tracked down two workers from the Newarthill Siporex factory, wishing to remain anonymous.

They said the Raac planks were tested in water to see if they floated, confirming sufficient aeration.

But the ‘plus’ was also a negative, too much water and Raac became liable to cracking, bending and collapsing altogether.

One ex-worker confirmed that the product was marketed alongside a need for a waterproof coating.

Were Raac issues inevitable in Balnagask?

Given that the Balnagask estate was built on “agricultural land” near the sea, it’s surely no shock that water could be a factor in the properties’ long-term stability?

On scouring our archives, countless stories describe damp, mould, collapsing ceilings, buckled windows and leaky roofs within years of the homes being erected.

One 1969 Evening Express article labels Balnagask “The Heartbreak Housing Scheme” following an endless list of damp and water-related issues. By 1987 we were reporting that City Architect Ian Ferguson was having to find ways to install loft insulation and was considering re-pitching roofs due to leaks.

A 1994 article describes properties worst affected by water ingress in Balnagask, as being on Farquhar Road, Balnagask Road, Girdlesness Road and Pentland Crescent.

When finally Aberdeen City Council did invasively check for Raac in the hen houses, deeming the likelihood of all properties being high risk, one empty house was checked in Balnagask Road and one in Pentland Crescent.

What next for Raac and its impact on Aberdeen families?

Ian Lippe, chairman of the TCRC group bought his house in 2021.

“I would 100% not have purchased my home had this been disclosed. No one would have. You only need to look at properties on ASPC that say ‘unsuitable for mortgage’ – that’s what ours would have been.

“Instead, we are saddled with the fact we are going to lose tens of thousands with a bleak future ahead.

“This week’s news that demolitions will go ahead as soon as possible has only made us more determined to fight. This isn’t over.”

In the course of this investigation, we approached former Labour group Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing, who was leader when the 2021 Cosla warning was released.

Ms Laing said she cannot recall ever being briefed on Raac or having received the Cosla email, stating that as far as she can recall Raac was never discussed in 2021. She also believes the Cosla email would have been sent out widely to numerous councillors.

We are awaiting further FOI responses to establish which Aberdeen City councillors and officers took receipt of the Cosla warning.