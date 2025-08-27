News A96 resurfacing works between Nairn and Inverness to begin Drivers have been told to expect delays for six nights. By Graham Fleming August 27 2025, 10:01 am August 27 2025, 10:01 am Share A96 resurfacing works between Nairn and Inverness to begin Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6837344/a96-roadworks-east-of-nairn/ Copy Link 0 comment Amey will have temporary traffic lights in place while resurfacing works are ongoing. Image: Shutterstock. Road resurfacing is to take place on A96 between Inverness and Nairn this weekend. The roadworks are set to get under way east of from Sunday August 31, with £161,239 of repairs to be carried out. It will take place between the B9092 Ardersier Junction and Delnies Woods Caravan Park. Amey, who are carrying out the project, say that works will be undertaken under overnight convoy, from 7.30pm to 6.30am each night. Drivers have been told to brace for delays until the works are due to be finished on Friday September 5. Amey say the works will benefit more than 12,810 A96 road users.
