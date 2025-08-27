A96 resurfacing works between Nairn and Inverness to begin

Road resurfacing is to take place on A96 between Inverness and Nairn this weekend.

The roadworks are set to get under way east of from Sunday August 31, with £161,239 of repairs to be carried out.

It will take place between the B9092 Ardersier Junction and Delnies Woods Caravan Park.

Amey, who are carrying out the project, say that works will be undertaken under overnight convoy, from 7.30pm to 6.30am each night.

Drivers have been told to brace for delays until the works are due to be finished on Friday September 5.

Amey say the works will benefit more than 12,810 A96 road users.