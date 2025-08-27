Inverurie clothes shop, B’ Chic, ‘makes difficult decision’ to close down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie clothes shop, B’ Chic, ‘makes difficult decision’ to close down

Owners of the shop have announced their final day of trading - but say they may be back if they can find the right retail space

By Graham Fleming
It's closing date has been announced. Image: Supplied
Bosses at an Inverurie clothes shop, B’ Chic, have “made the difficult decision” to close their shop.

The business, which operates in the town’s Burnside Court, just off West High Street, will cease trading on September 20.

Rising business rates had posed a significant challenge to the running of the shop.

And the announcement, made on the shop’s social media page today, comes after a plan to relocate the shop to an alternative unit fell through.

In the post, the owners encourage Inverurie shoppers to come by for one last visit before the closing date.

And they do say they hope to bring the business back – if only they can fine the right retail space in the town.

‘This is a post we never wanted to write’

Owners Shirley Thomson and Gail Frost when the store opened. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A statement reads: “This isn’t a post we never wanted to write but, after a lot of thought, we’ve made the very difficult decision to close B’ Chic.

“On top of rising business rates, it’s just become impossible for us to keep going in our current space.

“But, this is not goodbye forever!

“If we can find alternative premises, we’ll be back.”

B’ Chic Inverurie thank customers after closure

The owners add: “We want to say the biggest thank you to all of you who have supported us, shopped with us, and cheered us on.

“You’ve made this journey so special, and we’ll never forget it.

“Our doors will close on Saturday September 20, so please do pop in before then — we’d love to see you one more time.

“See you later gorgeous, from Gail, Shirley and Sam.”

B’ Chic opened in October 2023 and prided itself on offering a wide variety of women’s clothing with “great service”.

Clothing stores pull out of Inverurie

It’s the second blow in a matter of weeks for the retail sector in Inverurie, with Attic Clothing pulling out earlier this month.

The closure of its West High Street store is understood to have been driven by issues with its sister shop on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

Owners said roadworks had hammered  trade and news of a fresh delay and three further months of works to come was the final blow.

Earlier this year, the town also lost outdoor clothing and equipment store Craigdon Mountain Sports.

The High Street shop closed at the end of March, with several members of staff moving to join the team at the Aberdeen store at 5 St Andrews Street.

