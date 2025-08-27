Inverurie clothes shop, B’ Chic, ‘makes difficult decision’ to close down

Bosses at an Inverurie clothes shop, B’ Chic, have “made the difficult decision” to close their shop.

The business, which operates in the town’s Burnside Court, just off West High Street, will cease trading on September 20.

Rising business rates had posed a significant challenge to the running of the shop.

And the announcement, made on the shop’s social media page today, comes after a plan to relocate the shop to an alternative unit fell through.

In the post, the owners encourage Inverurie shoppers to come by for one last visit before the closing date.

And they do say they hope to bring the business back – if only they can fine the right retail space in the town.

‘This is a post we never wanted to write’

A statement reads: “This isn’t a post we never wanted to write but, after a lot of thought, we’ve made the very difficult decision to close B’ Chic.

“On top of rising business rates, it’s just become impossible for us to keep going in our current space.

“But, this is not goodbye forever!

“If we can find alternative premises, we’ll be back.”

B’ Chic Inverurie thank customers after closure

The owners add: “We want to say the biggest thank you to all of you who have supported us, shopped with us, and cheered us on.

“You’ve made this journey so special, and we’ll never forget it.

“Our doors will close on Saturday September 20, so please do pop in before then — we’d love to see you one more time.

“See you later gorgeous, from Gail, Shirley and Sam.”

B’ Chic opened in October 2023 and prided itself on offering a wide variety of women’s clothing with “great service”.

Clothing stores pull out of Inverurie

It’s the second blow in a matter of weeks for the retail sector in Inverurie, with Attic Clothing pulling out earlier this month.

The closure of its West High Street store is understood to have been driven by issues with its sister shop on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

Owners said roadworks had hammered trade and news of a fresh delay and three further months of works to come was the final blow.

Earlier this year, the town also lost outdoor clothing and equipment store Craigdon Mountain Sports.

The High Street shop closed at the end of March, with several members of staff moving to join the team at the Aberdeen store at 5 St Andrews Street.