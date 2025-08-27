Two men arrested after police pursuit and crash in Inverness

Two men have been arrested after a police chase along the A9 in Inverness that ended in a crash.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle on the Kessock Bridge, on the Thurso to Inverness road, on Tuesday.

The driver, however, instead made off and police lost sight of the vehicle despite a pursuit.

It was later found to have crashed, near to the Eastfield Retail Park. The occupants are understood to have been uninjured.

Two men, aged 22 and 30, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police have launched a full investigation into the pursuit, which occurred shortly before 3pm.

Drivers are being encouraged to review their dashcam footage to assist officers with their inquiries.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “Around 2.45pm on Tuesday August 26, a vehicle failed to stop for police on the A9 Kessock Bridge, Inverness.

“A pursuit followed before the vehicle made off.

“It was discovered a short time later, crashed near to Eastfield Retail Park.

“There were no reports of injuries.

“Two men, aged 22 and 30, were arrested in connection with the incident, and inquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information or dash cam footage is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 1958 of August 26.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.