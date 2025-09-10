‘The fire service is our family – we even had a fire engine at our wedding’

When Kara and Andrew Mackay got married recently, it was no ordinary celebration.

The Caithness couple’s wedding definitely had a theme – in fact, so does their day-to-day life.

Because Kara and Andrew both work for the fire service in the far north, with 36 years in the job between them.

Not only are they both watch commanders during the day, they also serve as on-call officers with Thurso fire station.

They say it makes for an interesting life – and it certainly gave a spectacular twist to their wedding photographs.

They even got a loan of a fire engine for the day.

The new Mrs Mackay, 42, said: “It was brilliant from start to finish – glorious sun and great weather.

“It was really good having all our close family and friends watching us take part in one of the most important parts of our relationship.”

Here, Kara and Andrew give us an insight into the life of fire service heroes – from call-outs to interrupted tea-times.

Fire heroes round the clock

Unsurprisingly, Kara and Andrew met through the job.

Andrew, 47, explained: “We met through the job in 2016, when we were both working in our community safety department.

“We were friends for the best part of five years, and then we started going out in 2020 and got engaged in 2024.”

These days, they are both watch commanders. Kara covers the area between Wick and Dornoch and Andrew looks after the Thurso to Durness stretch.

In addition, they’re both part of the on-call team at Thurso fire station – Kara is crew commander and Andrew is watch commander.

Kara added: “At Thurso, when we’re on call, he’s actually my boss, but it works.”

The couple live in Thurso. Kara has 13 years of service under her belt and Andrew has 23.

Andrew proposed on holiday in New York, and the wedding itself was on August 2.

Kara added: “It was a complete surprise, in a wee nice spot in Central Park. I did say yes…”

Andrew added: “Straight away, I hadn’t even finished asking!”

The dream proposal far from home was lovely – but the couple were keen to tie the knot on their own stomping ground.

Firefighters Kara and Andrew’s big day

When the big day dawned, there was a definite theme.

The couple had their ceremony at Mey Hall, where they had a fire service guard of honour from Thurso station.

The witnesses were both fire service, one ex, one current. Andrew’s son Stuart was the best man – he’s a serving firefighter at Bellhsill fire station in Lanarkshire.

After the service, the newlyweds made their way to the reception at the Pentland Hotel in Thurso – in a heritage fire engine.

Andrew said: “There were 89 people at the wedding, and probably a third of them were fire service personnel who are close friends.

“We had friends who are fire service from all over Scotland: Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness.”

After a great day – with a lot of sunshine – Andrew had another surprise for Kara.

She said: “The honeymoon in Mexico – I’d never been before.

“I didn’t know where we were going until we got to the departure gate. He was in charge of it and kept it from me and everybody. It was a big surprise.”

The couple had a great break – but all good things must come to an end.

Kara added: “We were back on the Thursday and then it was back to work on Saturday straight into a two-day course.

“Back to reality.”

‘A close-knit family team’

But what is the reality of spending almost all your time together, sharing a work life and home life?

Kara said: “For us, it just works. We live together, work together, our spare time is spent together.

“The fire service is just so heavily themed in our lives – it’s our passion.”

Andrew agrees – and also thinks that there are some practical reasons that a shared career helps to understand each other.

Andrew: “Us both being full-time with that on-call aspect, means disturbed dinners at the same time, which we both understand. That’s a key part of the relationship.

“Imagine having a partner who disappeared for eight hours at a time and kept missing dinners and family parties and special occasions.

“But we both get it because we both do it. We understand the commitment required.”

He also thinks it helps to have someone to debrief with.

Andrew added: “We do have a very good mental health support network at work.

“But with Kara and I being in that working and home life environment where we’re partners, it just lets us talk more and share experiences and have that empathy for each other, which perhaps other on-call firefighters don’t have at home.

“It’s an added layer.”

And conversely, the couple hope that they bring something to work from home that might help others.

With 15 on-call firefighters in a busy unit, it’s like another family.

Andrew said: “We’ve really got a family unit in Thurso where people definitely see us as role models and it’s OK to have that banter and closeness. It’s such a good place to work.

Kara added: “We just really enjoy our jobs. We’ve got a really close-knit family team at Thurso, we both get a lot of enjoyment out of mentoring trainees that come into the station.

“We’ll just keep going as we are, enjoying our jobs and enjoying our life. You’ve got to take advantage of it while you’ve got it.”

