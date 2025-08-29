Rogue Eden Court drivers to be fined after council takes over car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rogue Eden Court drivers to be fined after council takes over car park

The council will deploy enforcement officers to tackle issues at the theatre and in an Easter Ross village.

By Michelle Henderson
The exterior of the Eden Court Theatre.
There will be a new focus on enforcing parking regulations at the Eden Court Theatre Image: Shutterstock.

Problem motorists have forced Highland Council to step in and allow wardens to crack down on those abusing the car park at the Eden Court in Inverness.

It is understood many drivers have been using the theatre’s parking but failing to pay for the privilege.

New orders transfer the role of enforcing parking, waiting and loading restrictions from Police Scotland into the hands of the council.

And that means Highland parking wardens have now been given permission to hand out fines to those who break the rules.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The traffic regulation order for Eden Court ensures mandatory payment can be enforced by the council.

“The car park is owned by Eden Court but managed by the council and part of this management is ensuring that non-payment is enforceable.”

Another focus will be the Easter Ross community of Balintore, where residents have become tired of problem parking.

Five car parks in the coastal village have come under council parking enforcement control.

A brown tourism sign for the Seaboard Villages, which include Balintore.
Balintore, Easter Ross, is one of the Seaboard Villages. Image: David Whittaker-Smith.

The change in Balintore will help the local housing team deal with complaints from residents and the community council.

They have raised issues regarding nuisance parking as well as unroadworthy and abandoned vehicles.

“Regulating these car parks gives Highland Council more powers to help tackle the issues plaguing local residents,” a spokesperson said.

What can drivers expect from the new measures?

Signs clearly displaying the new terms and conditions will be put up, warning drivers of potential breaches.

All controls will be in force 24 hours a day, Monday to Friday.

Here’s a list of the car parks covered by the orders.

  • Eden Court Theatre car park (10 hours maximum stay)
  • Abbotshaven car park 1, Balintore
  • Abbotshaven car park 2, Balintore
  • Abbotshaven car park 3, Balintore
  • Lochslin Place car park, Balintore
  • Parkland Place car park, Balintore

The measures have been brought forward under the Highland Council (off-street parking places, decriminalised parking enforcement and consolidation) orders 2025.

They were required to “enable the council to issue a penalty charge notice for vehicles not adhering to the terms and conditions for the carpark”.

Highland Council bosses stress the money made through any penalty charge notices will be “spent on maintaining the service”.

Conversation