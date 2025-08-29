Rogue Eden Court drivers to be fined after council takes over car park

Problem motorists have forced Highland Council to step in and allow wardens to crack down on those abusing the car park at the Eden Court in Inverness.

It is understood many drivers have been using the theatre’s parking but failing to pay for the privilege.

New orders transfer the role of enforcing parking, waiting and loading restrictions from Police Scotland into the hands of the council.

And that means Highland parking wardens have now been given permission to hand out fines to those who break the rules.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The traffic regulation order for Eden Court ensures mandatory payment can be enforced by the council.

“The car park is owned by Eden Court but managed by the council and part of this management is ensuring that non-payment is enforceable.”

Another focus will be the Easter Ross community of Balintore, where residents have become tired of problem parking.

Five car parks in the coastal village have come under council parking enforcement control.

The change in Balintore will help the local housing team deal with complaints from residents and the community council.

They have raised issues regarding nuisance parking as well as unroadworthy and abandoned vehicles.

“Regulating these car parks gives Highland Council more powers to help tackle the issues plaguing local residents,” a spokesperson said.

What can drivers expect from the new measures?

Signs clearly displaying the new terms and conditions will be put up, warning drivers of potential breaches.

All controls will be in force 24 hours a day, Monday to Friday.

Here’s a list of the car parks covered by the orders.

Eden Court Theatre car park (10 hours maximum stay)

Abbotshaven car park 1, Balintore

Abbotshaven car park 2, Balintore

Abbotshaven car park 3, Balintore

Lochslin Place car park, Balintore

Parkland Place car park, Balintore

The measures have been brought forward under the Highland Council (off-street parking places, decriminalised parking enforcement and consolidation) orders 2025.

They were required to “enable the council to issue a penalty charge notice for vehicles not adhering to the terms and conditions for the carpark”.

Highland Council bosses stress the money made through any penalty charge notices will be “spent on maintaining the service”.