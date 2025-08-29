‘One of a kind’ Bridge of Don janitor George Polson retires after 43 years

A hugely popular Aberdeen janitor is calling time on his career after 43 years keeping city schools running like clockwork.

George Polson has been employed by Aberdeen City Council since 1982 and had his last day at Bridge of Don Academy today.

The 65-year-old has worked at the secondary school since 2007.

But he is probably best remembered for his service at the neighbouring Upper Westfield Primary School.

George became its permanent janitor in 1983 and remained there until it shut for good in 2007.

During his time at the Braehead Way school, he was known by all as a fun and caring janitor who was also the manager of the school’s football team.

Coaching hundreds of pupils during his time at Upper Westfield, George – a well-known prankster – gave up his spare time at nights and weekends to train the team.

And in 2007, the last year of the school’s existence before it merged with Balgownie to become Braehead, he managed the team to league title success.

To celebrate, an open top bus parade was arranged to enable the champions to show off their trophy.

Generations of Bridge of Don pupils became familiar with George over the years.

He even ran the primary school’s tuck shop from his office.

So many memories of George

Many shared their memories of the football coach, who was knowing for his “hairdryer treatment”, on a Facebook page for former pupils, teachers, PTAs and staff.

Aimi Butcher described him as being the “best janny ever”.

She added: “Always wanted a pint with him in primary school and got one five years ago.

“Taught me how to smash a football. Happy retirement George.”

An “absolute legend” is how Michele Thomson described him.

“I couldn’t wait to play football for him,” she said.

“We had some amazing memories.

“Always called me his secret weapon when all the other schools asked why there was a girl playing in the team.

“All the best George.”

He is a ‘Legend’

Matthew Hart stated: “Could always count on that man to give you a big black bin liner when it snowed for “sledging” down the hill out the back.”

And a “legend” is how Daryl Nicol saw him.

He remembers: “Introduced me to the bleep test at about the age of seven, then would beat each player at “one touch” by absolutely smashing the ball as hard as he could into your goal, still with his janitor boots on.

“Great times. Enjoy your retirement George.”

George conjured “great memories” for Emma Souter too.

She wrote: “Always liked winding the kids up.

“Best janitor by far. Clear when he’s the only one I remember.”

All of the memories have been collated into a scrapbook by Laura McKenzie and handed to George as a keepsake.

‘They definitely don’t make jannies like they used to’

Turning 66 on September 2, the now retired Mr Polson is looking forward to spending time with his family.

This includes his wife Kathleen, daughter Hannah and grandchildren Cameron and Kayleigh.

With it now being George’s time to relax, his former pupil’s have made it clear, there is only one George Polson and “they definitely don’t make jannies like they used to”.