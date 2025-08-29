‘One of a kind’ Bridge of Don janitor George Polson retires after 43 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘One of a kind’ Bridge of Don janitor George Polson retires after 43 years

George started at Upper Westfield Primary School in 1982 before moving to Bridge of Don Academy 25 years later.

By Chris Cromar
George Polson with the Scottish Cup trophy.
George Polson is a big fan of the Dons. Image: Hannah Taylor.

A hugely popular Aberdeen janitor is calling time on his career after 43 years keeping city schools running like clockwork.

George Polson has been employed by Aberdeen City Council since 1982 and had his last day at Bridge of Don Academy today.

The 65-year-old has worked at the secondary school since 2007.

But he is probably best remembered for his service at the neighbouring Upper Westfield Primary School.

Outside of the old Upper Westfield Primary School.
George was the janitor of Upper Westfield Primary School between 1983 and 2007. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson.

George became its permanent janitor in 1983 and remained there until it shut for good in 2007.

During his time at the Braehead Way school, he was known by all as a fun and caring janitor who was also the manager of the school’s football team.

George Polson standing with players from Upper Westfield Primary School football team.
George was the long-term manager of the Upper Westfield Primary School football team and is seen here with players in the early 1990s. Image: Hannah Taylor.

Coaching hundreds of pupils during his time at Upper Westfield, George – a well-known prankster – gave up his spare time at nights and weekends to train the team.

And in 2007, the last year of the school’s existence before it merged with Balgownie to become Braehead, he managed the team to league title success.

Scott Grant and George Polson standing beside each other.
George, on the right, with Scott Grant, led the Upper Westfield team to league title glory in the last season before the school closed for good. Image: Donna Murray/DC Thomson.

To celebrate, an open top bus parade was arranged to enable the champions to show off their trophy.

Generations of Bridge of Don pupils became familiar with George over the years.

He even ran the primary school’s tuck shop from his office.

So many memories of George

Many shared their memories of the football coach, who was knowing for his “hairdryer treatment”, on a Facebook page for former pupils, teachers, PTAs and staff.

Aimi Butcher described him as being the “best janny ever”.

She added: “Always wanted a pint with him in primary school and got one five years ago.

“Taught me how to smash a football. Happy retirement George.”

George Polson with his daughter Hannah.
George with his daughter Hannah. Image: Hannah Taylor.

An “absolute legend” is how Michele Thomson described him.

“I couldn’t wait to play football for him,” she said.

“We had some amazing memories.

“Always called me his secret weapon when all the other schools asked why there was a girl playing in the team.

“All the best George.”

He is a ‘Legend’

Matthew Hart stated: “Could always count on that man to give you a big black bin liner when it snowed for “sledging” down the hill out the back.”

And a “legend” is how Daryl Nicol saw him.

He remembers: “Introduced me to the bleep test at about the age of seven, then would beat each player at “one touch” by absolutely smashing the ball as hard as he could into your goal, still with his janitor boots on.

“Great times. Enjoy your retirement George.”

George holding his grandson Cameron.
Retirement means George will get to spend more time with his family, including his grandson Cameron. Image: Hannah Taylor.

George conjured “great memories” for Emma Souter too.

She wrote: “Always liked winding the kids up.

“Best janitor by far. Clear when he’s the only one I remember.”

All of the memories have been collated into a scrapbook by Laura McKenzie and handed to George as a keepsake.

‘They definitely don’t make jannies like they used to’

Turning 66 on September 2, the now retired Mr Polson is looking forward to spending time with his family.

This includes his wife Kathleen, daughter Hannah and grandchildren Cameron and Kayleigh.

With it now being George’s time to relax, his former pupil’s have made it clear, there is only one George Polson and “they definitely don’t make jannies like they used to”.

