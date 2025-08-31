Weekend court roll – a racist troll and a prolific car crime gang

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Man found guilty of four-year campaign of domestic abuse that ‘posed danger to life’

A man wept after being found guilty of endangering the life of his former partner following a prolonged campaign of domestic abuse.

David Ogilvie, 40, Bonawe, near Oban, was convicted following a four-day trial.

He was visibly emotional in the dock as a jury of 15 found him guilty of a course of abusive behaviour over nearly four years, between May 1, 2019, and April 21, 2023. Two other charges were found not proven.

During proceedings at Oban Sheriff Court, Ogilvie, of Kenmore Cottages, was remanded in custody for poor timekeeping and repeatedly warned by Sheriff Euan Cameron for disruptive behaviour in court, including making faces during witness testimony.

Man in court after power cut led police to large-scale cannabis farm near Keith

A power cut led police to a large-scale cannabis farm near Keith, a court has heard.

Trung Hoang was one of four men who fled the scene when officers arrived at the industrial unit housing the illegal operation.

No value was put on the cannabis plantation when the case called at Inverness Sheriff Court, however, police at the time said it was worth £800,000.

Hoang was later linked to the crime by DNA on a toothbrush found at the scene.

Aberdeen drug dealer attacked prison officer in row over butter

An Aberdeen drug dealer who was once described as a “living advert” for drug misuse has landed back in the dock after he attacked a prison officer in a row over butter.

Christopher McDonald, 42, was locked up last year when he was found with thousands of pounds of crack cocaine in his pockets and buttocks.

Edinburgh High Court heard he had four previous convictions for drug dealing when he was collared again on March 25.

At Peterhead Sheriff Court, McDonald was once more punished with time behind bars for falling foul of the law – this time in a bizarre disagreement over butter.

Fraserburgh teen loses licence and job following drink-drive crash

A teenager has lost his job and his licence after police caught up with him and discovered he was drink-driving following a single-car crash in Fraserburgh.

Aaron Miller, 19, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Friday where he lodged a guilty plea to a single charge of driving while over the limit for alcohol.

The court heard that Miller had come to the attention of police following the sound of a car crash in the port’s Wallace Way.

The teen will now face the prospect of life without the use of a vehicle for the next 18 months.

Woman admits drug dealing charge after police raid finds crack cocaine

An Inverness woman has admitted a drug dealing charge after a police raid found crack cocaine in her home.

Michelle Gunn was not home when officers forced entry to her Morvich Way property and found wraps of a white substance along with cash and scales.

When Gunn returned to the property she was arrested.

The substance was later confirmed to be crack cocaine with an estimated street value of £4,550

Inverness paedophile told to complete punishment or go to prison

A young Inverness paedophile has been warned he faces jail unless he completes community punishment.

Jake Milne had been sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid community work after previously admitting downloading vile images of child abuse from the age of 14.

He was hauled into Inverness Sheriff Court again this week after it emerged he still has 11-and-a-half hours to complete.

After reading a social work report into Milne’s commitment to carry out the punishment, Sheriff Mark Stewart KC told the 20-year-old he had “taken a casual and almost contemptuous attitude towards the order”.

Aberdeen stalker warned he faces jail for breaching orders again

A stalker living in Aberdeen has been told he must start complying with a court’s orders or face the prospect of spending time behind bars.

Jevgenijs Paskevics has been given a final opportunity to stay out of prison after he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday and admitted to breaching his community payback orders.

The convicted stalker had been handed 200 hours of unpaid work in 2024 for threatening to kill his former partner, and then even more just two months ago when he ignored a court-imposed non-harassment order to not contact the woman again.

Warning him that his next destination was a prison cell, Sheriff Ian Wallace urged Paskevics to start doing the work and called for a review on his progress in four weeks.

Four in court after £1.3m cannabis farm found in former Pearl Lounge nightclub

Four men have appeared in court after a cannabis worth £1.3 million was discovered inside a former Aberdeen nightclub.

Officers made the find inside the old Pearl Lounge building on Friday morning.

The Dee Street venue – which closed its doors to the public in 2014 – was sealed off for much of the weekend as officers removed items, including plants and growing equipment.

A police spokesman said the cannabis cultivation was discovered at around 9.30am and four people were arrested.

Tourist banned from UK roads after dangerous driving caused crash in Highlands

A tourist who “forgot” to drive on the left on a Highland road, causing a high-speed, head-on collision, has been banned from driving in the UK.

Reimund Lorenz was behind the wheel of a German-registered van and driving on the wrong side of the road, when he encountered an oncoming car travelling in the correct lane.

The resulting collision, on the A839 near Rogart, left two people seriously injured

Lorenz appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Trio remanded in custody after Thomas Cook shop cannabis discovery

Three men have appeared in court after cannabis worth more than £400,000 was discovered inside a former Aberdeen travel agents.

Police, acting on intelligence, raided the former Thomas Cook shop on Union Street earlier this week and discovered the significant cannabis farm over three floors.

The seizure came just days after officers raided the former Pearl Lounge nightclub building on Dee Street and made a similar discovery.

In that operation – less than 0.1 miles away from the Thomas Cook shop – cannabis worth more than £1.3 million was found and four men were arrested and charged.

Ellon Tesco car park became scene of baseball bat brawl

A disagreement between two men ended up in a baseball bat brawl in Ellon’s Tesco car park, a court has heard.

Richard Kearney was standing trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Tuesday where he was found guilty of both possessing an offensive weapon and using it to try to attack a local businessman with whom he had fallen out.

The 36-year-old, whose address was given as New Fedderate Cottages in Maud, had denied the charges, claiming he was acting in self-defence at the time.

The court heard that Kearney had followed his victim into the supermarket car park after their paths crossed on the dual carriageway.

Firm fined £66,000 after cage collapse left Invergordon worker severely injured

A company has been fined £66,000 after a steel cage collapsed on top of a worker during port extension works in Invergordon.

The steel fixer suffered two broken legs when the 1.6 tonne structure fell on him after he cut through a support prop.

Co-workers managed to lift the cage enough to drag the man out, and he was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he subsequently underwent surgery.

Civil engineering company Murform Ltd admitted a single health and safety breach at Inverness Sheriff Court in relation to the incident on November 26 2019.

Masked gang who stole campervans and high-powered sports cars sentenced

Members of a “sophisticated” crime gang who stole cars and campervans from across the north and north-east have been sentenced.

The thieves headed out in a convoy for nights of mayhem, stealing vehicles from Aberdeen and other areas before heading back to their Dundee base.

They stripped one campervan of parts before ditching it, set another car alight – and led police on a high-speed pursuit down a pedestrian path.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard earlier today how Stuart Webber, 20, Lee Smith, 21, and Stewart Burns, 41, stole a red Fiat 500 from Dundee and drove it to Aberdeen.

Bucksburn neighbours’ feud ends with broken wrist

An Aberdeen woman has been placed under supervision after getting into an argument with a neighbour, which resulted in a broken wrist.

Amanda Park, 43, had been out walking her dog in the Stoneywood area last year when she bumped into her neighbour walking home from the pub.

An argument erupted between the two women, who were said not to have enjoyed a “convivial” relationship, leading to Park lashing out and pushing her victim to the ground, the court was told.

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr explained that Park’s victim had been socialising in the nearby Woodend Bar, on Stoneywood Road, on October 3 2024, and had been there for several hours.

Man banned from keeping dogs after sheep die near Highland school

A man has been banned from keeping dogs for five years after his pets targeted sheep near a Highland primary school.

Alexander Rodgerson’s Labrador-Rottweiler cross dogs were not on a lead or under close control when they targeted the livestock on land at Balintore Farms near Hilton of Cadboll Primary School.

As a result of the incident, some sheep sustained injuries which resulted in their death, the charge revealed.

Residents in the small community previously spoke of their concerns over the animals and urged the school to keep pupils indoors.

Jail for man who threw chair through Inverness hospital window

A man who threw a chair through an Inverness hospital window, showering glass on a children’s play area, has been jailed.

Jason Cochrane ripped a cannula from his own arm before hurling the furniture across his room at Raigmore Hospital.

He became hostile to medical staff and told police he was “a prison fighter”.

Cochrane, 36, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit charges of vandalism, threatening behaviour aggravated by prejudice and culpable and reckless conduct at the Inverness NHS facility on June 3 of this year.

Racist Aberdeen social media troll who tried to incite riots pleads guilty

A social media troll who said he wanted to incite riots against foreigners and black people has been sentenced for his “incredibly dangerous behaviour”.

Thomas Johansson cut a silent figure in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday as his “vile” messages were read out in full to the room.

Branding them amongst the worst she has ever heard in her time, Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said it was only by the smallest of margins that she was not sending the 27-year-old to jail.

Fiscal depute Maliya Ngalam told the court that Johansson posted his messages on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Inverness shop owner in court after flouting vape-selling ban

A sheriff has spoken of the “epidemic” of teen vaping as she fined an Inverness shop owner for flouting a court order banning him from selling vaping products.

Adnan Abbas’s Lombard Street premises were made subject to the banning order in April last year, after selling vapes to underage customers.

But when trading standards visited in May, the vape displays were full of products and CCTV showed customers still making purchases.

Sheriff Sarah Matheson told the businessman the courts had a duty to help protect young people’s health.

Aberdeen man in threat to ‘blow up’ buildings and kill ex partner

An Aberdeen man threatened to kill his former partner and blow up a building to murder her family, a court has heard.

Ronan Wallace appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where he admitted to a single charge of sending the threatening text to his ex on August 10 this year.

The court heard that the two had been in a 10-year relationship before separating weeks before the date of the crime.

He will now be sentenced in October.

Woman fined after biting cop who she called to her Aberdeen home

A woman who made phone calls to the police and then attacked them when they turned up at her home has been fined.

Regina Sim, 40, twice made calls without good reason to the police this May, which led to one constable being bitten and another kicked.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court had deferred sentence on the 40-year-old until Wednesday, when she was fined £720 for the crimes.

The court had previously heard that Sim had called out police on May 28 and then again on May 31 after she had been consuming alcohol.

Fort Augustus man back in court after sending more menacing messages to estranged wife

A multiple sclerosis sufferer who sent hundreds of offensive and menacing messages to his estranged wife after she stopped caring for him has landed up in court once again.

Jonathon Clay narrowly avoided a jail sentence earlier this year after he told his wife he hoped she would get cancer and die and threatened to kill her and her family.

At the time, Sheriff Gary Aitken said Clay, 44, had displayed a “staggering amount of selfishness” in his outburst, but decided not to jail him.

Clay, of Abertarff Place, Fort Augustus, re-appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court again this week to admit a similar charge of sending messages to his ex-wife only weeks after that last court appearance.

Aberdeen sextortionist jailed after admitting two violent assaults and a robbery

An Aberdeen extortionist has been jailed after admitting two violent assaults in the city.

Tiffany Anderson appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced.

The 27-year-old claimed to have been coerced into carrying out sextortion by an abusive ex-partner.

Anderson was placed on a community payback order for the extortion conviction last year, with the crimes dating back to 2021, but was arrested over her lack of compliance.

