Gallery: Highlights from the Aberdeen Clydesdale Show, 2025

Hundreds turned out as the Aberdeen Clydesdale Show took place at Uppermill Farm, Kintore on Saturday.

Visitors flocked to the show, enjoying a vibrant mix of farming action and family-friendly entertainment.

The day kicked off with judging in the morning at 9am, setting the stage for a lively lineup of classes. Spectators watched young handlers showcase their skills, admired riding harnesses, driving, and impressive horses.

Visitors also enjoyed a busy farmers’ market with a large range of stalls, alongside a Farrier Competition in which contestants competed in horseshoe making classes.

The day rounded off with a grand parade bringing all spectators and competitors together.

P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the activity.