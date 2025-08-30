Gallery: Highlights from the Aberdeen Clydesdale Show, 2025
The annual Aberdeen Clydesdale Show returned to celebrate Scotland’s majestic heavy horses and rich heritage.
ByEmma Grady, Gemma Bibby & Kami Thomson
Hundreds turned out as the Aberdeen Clydesdale Show took place at Uppermill Farm, Kintore on Saturday.
Visitors flocked to the show, enjoying a vibrant mix of farming action and family-friendly entertainment.
The day kicked off with judging in the morning at 9am, setting the stage for a lively lineup of classes. Spectators watched young handlers showcase their skills, admired riding harnesses, driving, and impressive horses.
Visitors also enjoyed a busy farmers’ market with a large range of stalls, alongside a Farrier Competition in which contestants competed in horseshoe making classes.
The day rounded off with a grand parade bringing all spectators and competitors together.
P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the activity.
