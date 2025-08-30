Gallery: Highlights from the Aberdeen Clydesdale Show, 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Gallery: Highlights from the Aberdeen Clydesdale Show, 2025

The annual Aberdeen Clydesdale Show returned to celebrate Scotland’s majestic heavy horses and rich heritage.

Aberdeen Clydesdale Show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Clydesdale Show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Emma Grady, Gemma Bibby & Kami Thomson

Hundreds turned out as the Aberdeen Clydesdale Show took place at Uppermill Farm, Kintore on Saturday.

Visitors flocked to the show, enjoying a vibrant mix of farming action and family-friendly entertainment.

The day kicked off with judging in the morning at 9am, setting the stage for a lively lineup of classes. Spectators watched young handlers showcase their skills, admired riding harnesses, driving, and impressive horses.

Visitors also enjoyed a busy farmers’ market with a large range of stalls, alongside a Farrier Competition in which contestants competed in horseshoe making classes.

The day rounded off with a grand parade bringing all spectators and competitors together.

P&J photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture all the activity.

Crowds watch the Competition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A good brushing before the show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Last minute preparations. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Preparation for Competition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
On show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Spectators watch on. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Competition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Cole family enjoying the show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Clydesdale Show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
In the arena. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Protection from the sun. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Competition time. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Soaking up the sun, enjoying the show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Farriers at work. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hot work for the farriers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crowds watch on. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Competition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Crowds watch the Competition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Strachan family. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Clydesdale Show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Competition. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Farriers at work. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Taking some time out. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Shinnie family enjoy the horses and an ice cream. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Enjoying the show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Clydesdale Show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Time for a snack in the shade for these horses. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Conversation