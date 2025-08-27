‘All good things must come to an end’: Aberdeen nightclub Underground announces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘All good things must come to an end’: Aberdeen nightclub Underground announces closure

There will be no more drinking, stamping or shameless dancing at the Bridge Street venue after September 6.

By Chris Cromar
The Underground Klub sign in Aberdeen.
The Underground Klub in Aberdeen is closing for good. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

It is an institution for many Aberdonians, but Underground Klub has announced it will close its doors next month.

Popular for its themed nights, it became a go-to destination for students in the Granite City.

In April, the club announced that its well-known Carwash Tuesdays club night – infamous for its shenanigans – was coming to an end.

And now the club itself is calling time – though bosses intend to stage some farewell events before it disappears.

Posting on Instagram, they said: “Thanks for the good times.

“It’s been a wild ride, but all good things must come to an end.”

The entrance to The Underground Klub on Aberdeen's Bridge Street.
The Underground Klub will have its final party on September 6. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The venue, on the city’s Bridge Street, has been Underground since September 2013, when it replaced Korova Nightclub.

It’s club nights – including Carwash Tuesdays and Crash Fridays – enjoyed huge popularity at their height.

And they and their advertising were often more than a little controversial.

Other Underground Klub favourites included the “kiss cam” and its “shag tag” parties, where people could “find love the Underground way”.

Two clubgoers holding up signs at Undergound Klub as part of its matchmaking fun.
Underground Klub was known for its matchmaking skills. Image: Underground Klub/Facebook.

The “Vans not shoes” club went viral due to its wrist stamps given to clubbers on entry, including ones that said “yer da sells Avon“.

The Chuckle Brothers with clubbers at Underground.
The Chuckle Brothers visited the venue in October 2016. Image: Image: The Underground Klub/Facebook.

Over the years, it has welcomed a number of special guests, including the Chuckle Brothers and countless stars from Geordie Shore.

A clubgoer getting "tattooed" at Underground Klub.
Getting “tattooed” was a popular theme of Underground. Image: Underground Klub/Facebook.

In celebration of all the VKs and shameless dancing over the years, there will be four farewell parties.

These will take place on the following dates:

  • Friday August 29
  • Saturday August 30
  • Friday September 5
  • Saturday September 6

To bring back the nostalgia, these nights will no doubt play popular Underground anthems “All Star” by Smash Mouth and “Mr Brightside” by the Killers.

What are your memories of Underground? Let us know in the comments below.

Conversation