‘All good things must come to an end’: Aberdeen nightclub Underground announces closure

It is an institution for many Aberdonians, but Underground Klub has announced it will close its doors next month.

Popular for its themed nights, it became a go-to destination for students in the Granite City.

In April, the club announced that its well-known Carwash Tuesdays club night – infamous for its shenanigans – was coming to an end.

And now the club itself is calling time – though bosses intend to stage some farewell events before it disappears.

Posting on Instagram, they said: “Thanks for the good times.

“It’s been a wild ride, but all good things must come to an end.”

The venue, on the city’s Bridge Street, has been Underground since September 2013, when it replaced Korova Nightclub.

It’s club nights – including Carwash Tuesdays and Crash Fridays – enjoyed huge popularity at their height.

And they and their advertising were often more than a little controversial.

Other Underground Klub favourites included the “kiss cam” and its “shag tag” parties, where people could “find love the Underground way”.

The “Vans not shoes” club went viral due to its wrist stamps given to clubbers on entry, including ones that said “yer da sells Avon“.

Over the years, it has welcomed a number of special guests, including the Chuckle Brothers and countless stars from Geordie Shore.

In celebration of all the VKs and shameless dancing over the years, there will be four farewell parties.

These will take place on the following dates:

Friday August 29

Saturday August 30

Friday September 5

Saturday September 6

To bring back the nostalgia, these nights will no doubt play popular Underground anthems “All Star” by Smash Mouth and “Mr Brightside” by the Killers.

What are your memories of Underground? Let us know in the comments below.