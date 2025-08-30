All you need to know ahead of this year’s Braemar Gathering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know ahead of this year’s Braemar Gathering

The Deeside event is one of the most significant in the Royal Family's summer schedule.

The King and Queen.
The King and Queen at last year's Braemar Gathering. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

This year’s Braemar Gathering is fast approaching, so we’ve gathered all the information you need ahead of the big event.

Held at the historic Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, it has been a staple for the royal family during their summer stint at nearby Balmoral Castle.

For decades, members of the royal family have been attending the event, observing competitors taking part in traditional Highland competitions.

The royal family at a previous Gathering.
The royal family has been attending the Braemar Gathering for decades. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

These include tug o’ war, hammer throw, shotput, Highland dancing and piping.

The Braemar Gathering has been ongoing for almost 200 years, with Queen Victoria, the first monarch to attend back in 1848.

If you’re planning to go to this year’s event on Saturday September 6, here are some things you need to know.

How to get to Braemar

Braemar is situated in the heart of Royal Deeside and is accessed by car via the A93 from Perth, the A930/A93 from Inverness and A93 from Aberdeen.

There are also numerous bus services, including the recently launched Ember E11 service, which connects Aberdeen to Dundee via Braemar.

An Ember bus on a road.
Ember buses will be available to take people to and from Braemar. Image: Ember.

Ember has a service running from Aberdeen city centre at 7.13am, with a bus returning at 4.05pm on Saturday.

From Dundee city centre there is a bus running at 8.11am and one returning from Braemar at 5.30pm.

In addition, Stagecoach provides regular services to Braemar via the 201 bus.

Is there parking at the event?

No on-street parking is permitted in Braemar

However there is free event parking for visitors and competitors alike.

As you arrive in the Braemar area on the day, follow the directional signage, instructions and advice given to you by police and stewards.

The car parking for the Braemar Gathering is on a grass surface.

A map of the event detailing locations in Braemar.
The car park is located on the Glenshee Road. Image: Braemar Gathering and Games

And there is a shuttle bus available for the elderly and infirm.

Once you have parked your vehicle, signs will direct you towards the Gathering, a 10-minute walk away.

What is the schedule?

  • Gates open at 8.45am
  • Opening ceremony at 9.30am
  • All events commence around 10am, including heavy events, Highland dancing, solo piping, light events and tug of war.
  • Massed pipe bands at noon, 3pm and 3.45pm
  • Event finishes at 5pm

The Massed Pipe Bands parade begins at 11.30am at the Invercauld Arms Hotel and makes its way through the village. They parade again at 3pm.

A pipe band, in full uniform, led by their pipe major in red jacket.
Pipe bands perform for crowds at the event. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Are dogs allowed at the Gathering?

The organisers have confirmed dogs are not permitted at the event. That includes in cars that use the event’s parking.

Will there be food outlets?

Food and drink vendors will be available on site, along with several popular eateries in Braemar itself.

A beer tent will also be in use at the event, serving alcoholic drinks.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are still available for the event through the Braemar Gathering website.

