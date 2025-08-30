All you need to know ahead of this year’s Braemar Gathering

This year’s Braemar Gathering is fast approaching, so we’ve gathered all the information you need ahead of the big event.

Held at the historic Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, it has been a staple for the royal family during their summer stint at nearby Balmoral Castle.

For decades, members of the royal family have been attending the event, observing competitors taking part in traditional Highland competitions.

These include tug o’ war, hammer throw, shotput, Highland dancing and piping.

The Braemar Gathering has been ongoing for almost 200 years, with Queen Victoria, the first monarch to attend back in 1848.

If you’re planning to go to this year’s event on Saturday September 6, here are some things you need to know.

How to get to Braemar

Braemar is situated in the heart of Royal Deeside and is accessed by car via the A93 from Perth, the A930/A93 from Inverness and A93 from Aberdeen.

There are also numerous bus services, including the recently launched Ember E11 service, which connects Aberdeen to Dundee via Braemar.

Ember has a service running from Aberdeen city centre at 7.13am, with a bus returning at 4.05pm on Saturday.

From Dundee city centre there is a bus running at 8.11am and one returning from Braemar at 5.30pm.

In addition, Stagecoach provides regular services to Braemar via the 201 bus.

Is there parking at the event?

No on-street parking is permitted in Braemar

However there is free event parking for visitors and competitors alike.

As you arrive in the Braemar area on the day, follow the directional signage, instructions and advice given to you by police and stewards.

The car parking for the Braemar Gathering is on a grass surface.

And there is a shuttle bus available for the elderly and infirm.

Once you have parked your vehicle, signs will direct you towards the Gathering, a 10-minute walk away.

What is the schedule?

Gates open at 8.45am

Opening ceremony at 9.30am

All events commence around 10am, including heavy events, Highland dancing, solo piping, light events and tug of war.

Massed pipe bands at noon, 3pm and 3.45pm

Event finishes at 5pm

The Massed Pipe Bands parade begins at 11.30am at the Invercauld Arms Hotel and makes its way through the village. They parade again at 3pm.

Are dogs allowed at the Gathering?

The organisers have confirmed dogs are not permitted at the event. That includes in cars that use the event’s parking.

Will there be food outlets?

Food and drink vendors will be available on site, along with several popular eateries in Braemar itself.

A beer tent will also be in use at the event, serving alcoholic drinks.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are still available for the event through the Braemar Gathering website.