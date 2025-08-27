Man taken to hospital after road incident in Aberdeenshire

A man has been taken to hospital following an incident in Aberdeenshire.

It occurred on the B9000 road between Pitmedden and Newburgh shortly before 12.30pm.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.26pm today to attend an incident on the B9000 between Pitmedden and Newburgh.

“We sent one ambulance, one rapid response unit and our trauma team to the scene.

“One male patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The road was closed following the incident.

Police have been contacted for further information.