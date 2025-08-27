Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ motorbike rider who died in crash near Alford

Tributes have been paid to a “larger than life” motorbike rider who died in a crash near Alford.

Dylan Boon, 29, passed away following a crash between his blue Honda CRB motorbike and a white Volkswagen Touareg car.

Emergency services attended at the scene on the A97 Glenkindie to Kildrummy road, at about 4pm on August 24.

Mr Boon was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and one of the passengers of the Volkswagen, a 28-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman, were treated for minor injuries.

Mr Boon’s family have paid tribute to him, describing him as “loyal and hard working”.

The family’s statement reads: “Dylan was a larger-than-life character who was loyal and hardworking.

“He loved anything with an engine and always lived his life to the fullest.

“He was very funny and had a laugh in everything he did.

“Words can’t describe how much he will be missed by his many friends and family.”

Police investigating crash which lead to Dylan Boon’s death

Police have launched an investigation into the A97 incident and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the vehicles involved or who has dash cam footage.

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie, of the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Dylan’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

“I would ask that anyone who has any information regarding the movements of the vehicles involved, and who hasn’t already spoken to police, to contact us.”

Anyone who can help can call police on 101 quoting reference 2280 of August 24.