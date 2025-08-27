Inside Bught Park and Northern Meeting Park after £15m transformation to make venues fit for Hogmanay, concerts and sport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Inside Bught Park and Northern Meeting Park after £15m transformation to make venues fit for Hogmanay, concerts and sport

Both historic parks in Inverness have seen significant investment in order to "enhance the city's sporting and cultural offer".

By Alex Banks
UK government Scotland office minister Kirsty McNeill outside the new Bught Park facility. Image: Ewan Weatherspoon
UK government Scotland office minister Kirsty McNeill outside the new Bught Park facility. Image: Ewan Weatherspoon

Two historic Inverness parks have today re-opened following an investment of £15.5 million from the UK government.

Bught Park has seen a £9.6 million stadium upgrade which includes the country’s first shinty dedicated museum.

Meanwhile, Northern Meeting Park received £5.9 million to refurbish and preserve the Victorian grandstand, which dates back to 1864.

The two venues received funding from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, with Bught Park also benefitting from sportscotland’s National Lottery Fund.

Northern Meeting Park also saw extra funding from Historic Environment Scotland.

And both stadiums were re-opened by UK government minister for Scotland Kirsty McNeill.

What to expect inside revamped Inverness parks

At Bught Park, the main stand has been refurbished, with new changing facilities as well as enhanced spectator facilities.

It has also seen the addition of a two-storey pavilion, which will be able to host events such as conferences and weddings with up to 150 guests.

The Bught Park pavilion. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

The new pavilion will also feature Scotland’s first shinty dedicated museum, which will be kitted out before opening later this year.

Meanwhile, at Northern Meeting Park, the money has used to refurbish the Victorian grandstand.

The Victorian grandstand has been refurbished. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

The re-opening means there is improved access to green space for events such as football and cricket, of which it has hosted in the past.

Northern Meeting Park has also been kitted out with a new pavilion, which Highland Council says “enhances the sporting and cultural facilities”.

Council boss on Hogmanay, concerts and sport events

Leader of Highland Council, Raymond Bremner, said the new facilities open up a world of opportunities for “not only Inverness, but the whole of the Highlands”.

He feels the “huge assets” will be very important for the future of the local community.

Mr Bremner said: “If you were to look at them, you would think that they were new buildings done in a historic style.

“Bught Park and the Northern Meeting Park, whether it is for sport or leisure, shinty or a Hogmanay party, they are huge assets for the whole of the Highlands.

Kirsty McNeill and Raymond Bremner at the opening of Northern Meeting Park. Image: Ewan Weatherspoon

“I hope this will inspire groups who are in need of a facility to come and see what’s available.

“Not just the traditional uses of the buildings, but let’s see what other ideas are out there and if anything can come to fruition.”

When asked whether Northern Meeting Park and Bught Park could host concerts, Mr Bremner said: “Why not?

“We have so many brilliant Highland bands who could attract very large crowds and this should be on their radars now. Especially when you look at the quality of facilities.

“So maybe, who knows. But I certainly hope so in the future.”

Bught Park and Northern Meeting Park ‘are world class’

Ms McNeill said the facilities are “absolutely outstanding” and she hopes both can host huge events in the future.

She said: “I’m particularly impressed with how sensitive the restoration is here in Northern Meeting Park.

“I mean, these two facilities are world class and I hope they can be a real blueprint for projects we will invest in across the country.

“I’ve been hearing all about Hogmanay in the Highlands. It sounds fantastic, and I think there’s definitely the facilities for an event.”

Conversation